Décor delight! Exclusive first look of Aumbre Story's flagship store in Bengaluru's Indiranagar 

The flagship Aumbre Story store, tucked away on the lively and vibrant streets of Indiranagar, successfully captures the company’s design and aesthetic sensibilities. You walk into the store and your first sight is an upholstered four-seater wrapped in a bright orange fabric, placed atop an abstract interpreted rug that brings the setup together.

You walk a little further and you find yourself in the mattress and the bedding section where a modern king-size bed featuring pleated leather details catches your eye. What accentuates this particular section are the popping blue cushion covers and the sumptuous pendant lights on either side.

All-in-all, this new space crafted by Aumbre Story, holds the potential to solve your soft furnishing and interior problems from start to finish. Homeowners, interior decorators or even design enthusiasts such as yourself can find everything from premium-looking curtains, blinds, wallpapers, flooring, carpets, bath accessories to bed sheets and much more at this multi-brand store.

Store Picture 01

Also Read: Living room inspirations that make one-of-a-kind statement

We are talking designs by Suneet Varma, Ritu Kumar, Versace, Roberto Cavalli and Giorgio Armani amongst others. And if all these options overwhelm you and you find yourself spoilt for choice, they have also curated 50-plus mood boards, one of their key offerings, that can simplify the home furnishing process for you.

Store Picture 02

You can share your design aspirations and co-curate your dream home with their in-house style experts. For instance, if you are someone who is old school at heart, then their classic mood board with muted floral prints and a nude colour palette will definitely appeal to you.

Also Read: Dreamy deck-up! Akkad Bakkad's newest store in Bengaluru boasts bunk beds, whimsical wall stickers and more

There are also options for those looking to add a certain playfulness and pop to their homes. One thing that particularly stood out for us was how the customers were not loaded with catalogues to choose from and each section has a separate seating area where they can sit and browse at their own pace.

INR 500 onwards. At 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar.

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @Muskankhullar03