The Purple Turtle store launches in Hyderabad bringing arty home decor pieces

A house truly becomes a home when each carefully chosen item tells a story. Realising this vision, The Purple Turtles, a luxury design and décor brand, has just opened its first store in the City of Pearls. We stepped into the sprawling luxury haven that looked like a gold mine of stories from various parts of India conveyed through arty collectibles, furniture, lighting accents and more.

At the entrance

A thick foliage of potted plants in terracotta and stone-sculpted vases graced the entrance. As we enter, we find cane-hanging lanterns that add to the zen-like interiors. We discovered its garden lifestyle collection from the Beruru line which had an eclectic range of planters, garden accessories and more. Imagine leisure afternoons at a rustic French Riviera château where you invite your close ones over for an intimate brunch at the patio, and the essentials you need — porcelain salad bowls, rugs, throws, aprons, glass holders — were there in this collection.



At Purple Turtle new store

The first floor celebrates Indian craftsmanship in high spirits — a hand-painted cabinet illustrating Krishna Raasleela captives our attention for its burst of colours. Khadau slippers and copper and brass utensils evoke a simpler lifestyle cherished by elders. A carved teak wardrobe harks back to heirloom treasures while the walls’ stunning Pichwai art and quirky handpainted plates enliven the interiors with exuberance.

Art inspired decor pieces

Move further and suspended stellar chandeliers, filigree hangings, and dandelion pendant lamps envelop the space in royal opulence. Radeesh Shetty, founder of The Purple Turtles and a design connoisseur, tells us that it started as a lighting accents brand but diversified into décor due to shifting mindset of people, “Today, every member of the family is interested in personalising spaces. Moreover, Hyderabad has a genuine interest in arts and crafts and does not flex it unnecessarily unlike in other metropolis. Hyderabadis are very hospitable and they’re very keen on inviting you to their home, showing their likeability for discerning choices in styling their interiors.”

Jharokha (R) and Pichwai art (left)

Radeesh’s journey spans from Kolkata to Rajasthan, Kashmir to Kerala, curating not just beautiful but also eco-friendly pieces. He shows us the Oyster Mushroom Pendant Lamp, crafted from banana fibre that champions sustainability. The brand also utilises industrial waste like cement, handcrafted paper, blown glass, beads, shells, cork, and forest waste like Lantana.

Wall and table decor

Radeesh tells us, “Lantana is an invasive shrub that needs to be weeded out as it’s harmful to biodiversity. It was discussed in G20 discussions on how to curb its spread in forests. We are in the process of making home décor items from it.”



Price on request. In store, Jubilee Hills. Also available online

