Last minute tips to spruce up your home while it is still raining!

We are getting mixed vibes from the weather across the country, just like our mood swings. While at places the sun is scorching with mercury touching 40 and above, others are receiving incessant rainfall and flood situations. But let’s keep in mind that the constant pre-rain and rainy situation can cause a sullen and gloomy state of mind. Hence, we’ve listed some trends from the experts that would beat the grey undertones of the weather and bring warmth to our homes.

Indulge spoke to Giulia Baima Bollone, director, Embassy Interiors Pvt Ltd, Sanjay Kumar Prasad, vice president, design and engineering at Wakefit and Lalitesh Mandrekar, general manager, design, Godrej Interio and here are a few tips that the experts shared with us.

Passionate primaries

Colour plays a cardinal role in the design of interior spaces, as it contributes to the psychological impact on the user. It can enhance the user experience by creating a bridge of visual sense that could render an exuberant environment. Colours such as sapphire, crimson, and mustard, when used the right way, bring out the vibrance of a space. They could also be used with monochromatic tints to cut down on monotony and add a pop of contrast by creating depth and cohesiveness in a space.

Flurry of fabric

From linens to drapes, rugs to cushions, fabric can enhance the tranquility and fluidity of a space. However, different types of fabric determine the look and feel of a space. Long, floor-length mellow curtains, shaggy sink-in rugs, crisp whites and creams of upholstered furniture, soft comforters and fleece, plush pillows, and cushions are some of our favourite fabric finds to create a comforting sense of cosy snuggle space.

Décor dribbles

Décor pieces that range from dynamically arranged windchimes to elegant statement pieces of sculptural shapes and styles allow users to create an environment of whimsy and wonder. Elements like mirrors, if placed strategically, tend to reflect natural light and add a sense of spaciousness. Decorating a space with personal items of sentimental worth connotes solace. The transposition of décor and its setting based on the occasion can curate different moods for different activities.

Fresh finish

Wallpaper and accent walls that feature lush greens and dainty florals stimulate a sense of ease in a closed space. Adhering to elaborate designs of small or mid-scaled patterns in a tuned-down colour palette is the key to achieving a conspicuous yet moderate attribute of a wall. It is a prompt and economical way to facelift the overall feel of a space without having to make huge design decisions.

Glistening in green

One can never go wrong with bringing nature home. Indoor vegetation engenders a calm and therapeutic feeling by promoting healthy airflow and eliminating toxins from the environment. Being mindful of procuring the right variety of plant and being able to care for it plays a vital role in enhancing the energy of a space.

Lighting and lustre

Lighting is the key that cumulates the décor and design, with ambient and warm lighting creating a cosy interior condition. Additionally, it can add to or subtract from the overall feel of the elements in a space by creating visual stimulation, broadening the perspective, and delineating the brightest point of accentuation in a space.

Monsoon moods

The monsoons are a time to embrace the cosy comforts of the home so that it adds warmth, vibrancy, and brightness to the otherwise gloomy surroundings. It is important to bring in an element of nature without making the space dreary. One can opt for colours like yellow, green, orange, etc, and avoid grey and brown palettes. If your home features permanent fixtures in greys and browns, pops of bright colours with cushions and throw pillows in natural textiles can be added. For indoor plants opt for vibrant planters to go with them. One could also liven up the surroundings by creating monsoon nooks, which are snug corners in the home that are perfect for curling up with a good book, a cup of coffee, and the sound of the rain. Monsoon nooks should typically feature a comfy armchair in pleasant colours, a bookshelf that can double up to hold soothing indoor plants, fleece blankets or throws, warm lighting, and most importantly, a clear view of the rain-imbued beauty outside.

Brighten the dark days

In the monsoon, homes become cosy retreats of joy and soft lamps can brighten even the darkest days, and sunlight gently filters in through light curtains. Do ward off squeaking doors by oiling hinges and safeguarding wooden treasures with special wood oil. One can elevate your home's aroma and eliminate damp smells using scented candles, essential oil diffusers, or pouches filled with dried flowers or herbs placed in cupboards, the kitchen, and near shoes.

Take out time and immerse yourself in the joyous monsoon moments while the season is still there.