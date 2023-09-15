 5 home décor ideas to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi like no other

Maharashtra’s favourite festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, is just around the corner, and most of us are bracing up to kick-start the celebrations. If you are bringing Ganesha idol home and looking for creative ideas to enliven your space, here’s a detailed lowdown on décor ideas for the forthcoming festival from Nishith Gupta, managing director of Sapana Carpet-Mats.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also fondly known as Vinayak Chaturthi, marks the commencement of the 10-day-long auspicious festival across the country. From cleaning the house, decorating the pandal, preparing delicacies, and sending out invites to guests, there is so much to do each year. It is no wonder that most of us begin preparations for the festival well in advance. But besides these tasks, the biggest dilemma we face is identifying some easy yet impressive décor ideas to infuse our homes with the festive spirit.

So, if you haven’t yet planned the décor to greet Ganesha this year, check out these ideas.

You Can’t Go Wrong with Fresh Flowers

No festival is ever complete without some fresh flowers. They are easily accessible, pocket-friendly, and instantly bring freshness to a space. Moreover, flowers are versatile and can decorate the house in multiple ways; you can create a tapestry, hang garlands from the ceiling, or arrange them in a vase and platter. Either way, blend flowers of different colour combinations, sizes, and textures and notice how

Light It Up

Both artificial and natural lights can enhance your space without much effort. If you plan to keep the mandap decoration basic and minimal and yet want it to be the point of focus, consider adding different lights, whether that is fairy string lights, table lamps, traditional diyas, or accent lights. They are available in various options and can be sourced from any online marketplace. Opt for soft lights for multiple occasions, like Diwali and Christmas.

Incorporate Heavy, Festive-Special Tapestries

Following a theme for every occasion has become a trend, so why should Ganesh Chaturthi be left behind? This not only introduces a fun element but also adds a personal touch. This year, you can choose a multi-coloured, eco-friendly, or even better (and trending) space theme. By the theme, pick outfits, mandap decorations, and tapestries to achieve the final look. Moreover, this is the only time you can go on a shopping spree and get complementary carpets, cushion covers, door mats, bath mats, kitchen runners, and curtains, among other things. Ensure you pick a theme for which you can easily source items and arrange them at home. Get your creative juices flowing!

Repurpose Existing Décor Items

Why discard old saris and dupattas when you can decorate them during festivals! Get your hands on some vibrant silk fabrics hiding in the closet for years and use them to create a backdrop for the mandap. Alternatively, you can use plain chiffon saris and layer them with flower garlands or fairy lights. This idea is easily doable, highly inexpensive, and quick to implement. Bonus point: You end up refraining from wasting fabrics. This DIY décor idea can also be a great time to bond and have fun with your family.

Flaunt Your Creative Skills

If you are good with art and craft, use this time to flaunt your expertise! Origami is anexcellent replacement for plastic décor items and is cost-effective. Just watch a few online tutorials, and you will manage to make a bunch of flowers, birds, and lanterns. For those creating a theme, stick to a colour that aligns with it and attach your origami décor to a plain wall or hang from the top using a string. Involve your kids and siblings in origami-making and notice how quickly it becomes a memorable family bonding time.

With so many ideas at your disposal, all you need to do is pick your favourite and start implementing, given that the festival is only a few days away. And in due process of decorating and welcoming Lord Ganesha home, remember to have fun and embrace the festive spirit.