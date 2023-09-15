 Jaipur Rugs collaborates with Pavitra Raja Ram, Jocelyn Buryon for Majnun  

Jaipur Rugs is in the news for their latest addition to the Manchaha Collection, Majnun, for which they have collaborated with Pavitra Raja Ram, recent awardee of AD100 list, and Jocelyn Buryon from Silversmith, UK. “Majnun is a collection of carpets that celebrate ancient weaving traditions, generational craftsmanship, and the power of purposeful design,” says Yogesh Chaudhary, director of Jaipur Rugs.

The Majnun Collection, while entrenched in the ancient culture and weaving traditions from Persia, China, and India, is a decisive step towards contemporising history. It celebrates the resilience and passion for art and is a testament to the enduring legacy of timeless craftsmanship.

“A concern for the environment has made consumers opt for sustainable products. 'Made in India' brands have responded to this demand by producing environmentally conscious goods, such as organic textiles, sustainable packaging, and ethical manufacturing practices. Jaipur Rugs has incorporated eco-friendly practices into its manufacturing processes. This commitment includes the use of natural dyes and sustainable materials, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers globally,” says Yogesh.

He further adds, “India’s cultural diversity is perceived through its various types of arts and crafts. Consumers value the distinctiveness of goods that exemplify the country’s vast indigenous heritage. In a world which values personalisation and uniqueness, Jaipur Rugs’s designs have won the hearts of customers worldwide. By harmonizing traditional Indian design aesthetics with modern sensibilities, it caters to a diverse global customer base.”

Compelling storytelling also resonates with consumers, fostering a deeper connection with the rich heritage associated with ‘Made in India’. And what sets Jaipur Rugs apart is its skillful storytelling which ties into this ethos.

Jaipur Rugs is exhibiting at AD Design Show 2023, which is taking place in Mumbai on September, 15 to 17 and this year’s theme is ‘India and the World’. The highlight of this year is a contemporary interpretation of a historic architectural textile piece. Known as the ‘Lal Dera’, it is considered to be the most spectacular decorative Indian object to have survived from the 17th century. The Karigar Pavilion at the show features seven craft ateliers from all over the country promoting Indian crafts and craftsmanship.