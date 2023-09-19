Five kitchen inspirations that’ll make you redo yours

The kitchen is not just a place for cooking but it is also the heart of a home. It is where we create lasting memories. So, why not make a statement with the kitchen?

The Quarry presents its curated statement collection, featuring one-of-a-kind luxury Italian slabs that seamlessly blend natural elements with modern designs. The collection offers a stunning and sophisticated look for kitchens. These finest luxury slabs from around the world include over 40 of the most exquisite marble, granite, and rare Onyx. These slabs have been handpicked from Brazil, Madagascar, France, Italy, and more.

Make your pick:

Biancanero

Biancanero, which travelled all the way from South America, is a mixture of the darkness of the night and the sunlight. Each slab depicts a different hour of the night, with magic that fills the heart and home. Its dark base colour and shimmering gold veins create a sense of calm and luxury, while its shiny finish adds a touch of glamour to the space. Incorporating this beautiful slab into the kitchen imparts a stunning look, making a loud and luxurious statement.

Fusion Wow

Here is a fusion of colours, energy, and ideas from South America that will wow homeowners. This distinctive multi-coloured quartzite exhibits natural hues of deep greys, creams, and rust. The green tones in the stone evoke images of lush forests and rolling hills, while the brown colours bring to mind rich soil and earth. The copper and rust tones add a touch of warmth and depth, creating a sense of comfort in the kitchen. The quartzite’s unique combination of colours and textures are sure to impress.

Labradorite Lemurian

Labradorite Lemurian is a unique and rare slab that adds a touch of magic and mystery to any space. Its deep-coloured palette ranges from black-green to deep black with iridescent blue patches, giving it a striking and otherworldly appearance. Handpicked from Madagascar, this natural stone is a rare creation that stands out. When backlit, the stone has the power to completely transform a space, creating a stunning display of colour and light.

Passione

The luxury granite from Madagascar with bold strokes of green and white intrusion is a true masterpiece resembling a painting to the eye. This stunning natural stone is guaranteed to make a lasting statement. The bold strokes of green create a sense of energy and movement, while the white intrusions add a touch of lightness and brightness to the stone.

Zurich

If one wants to add a touch of class and luxury to their kitchen, they need to look no further than Zurich. This stunning slab from South America showcases an abundance of brown, white, and grey veining across its surface, making it perfect for backlighting or creating a glamorous setting. The veining in Zurich creates a sense of depth, adding a touch of sophistication to any space. When the slab is backlit, it comes alive, creating a stunning display of light that is certain to leave a lasting impression.