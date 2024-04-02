This upscale American home furnishing brand collaborated with Deepika Padukone for an exclusive collection

Pottery Barn is thrilled to announce its upcoming collaboration with renowned actor and fashionista Deepika Padukone, set to launch a new collection of home furnishings. Inspired by Indian motifs and vintage designs from Deepika's personal collection, the collaboration features a range of entertaining and serveware pieces, textiles and decorative accessories.

Available exclusively in 18 global stores, the collection offers an elevated take on traditional Indian patterns with a colour palette of soothing neutrals and natural tones. In India, the range includes bedding, dinnerware and serveware, featuring textured, floral sculpted details and an earthy aesthetic.