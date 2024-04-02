This upscale American home furnishing brand collaborated with Deepika Padukone for an exclusive collection

Pottery Barn is thrilled to announce its upcoming collaboration with renowned actor and fashionista Deepika Padukone, set to launch a new collection of home furnishings. Inspired by Indian motifs and vintage designs from Deepika's personal collection, the collaboration features a range of entertaining and serveware pieces, textiles and decorative accessories.
Available exclusively in 18 global stores, the collection offers an elevated take on traditional Indian patterns with a colour palette of soothing neutrals and natural tones. In India, the range includes bedding, dinnerware and serveware, featuring textured, floral sculpted details and an earthy aesthetic.
In the US, the assortment includes bedding, embroidered pillows, decorative accessories and hand-knotted rugs. Pottery Barn is known for its casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings, with a focus on quality, sustainability and service.
Deepika Padukone expressed her pride in the collection, designed for decorating sweet homes, stating, “My home has always been a calm refuge and a space to express myself, create and entertain. We created a collection that encapsulates this through soft textures, a neutral palette and intricate details.”
Monica Bhargava of Pottery Barn shared her excitement for the collaboration, “The new collection artfully blends Pottery Barn’s world-renowned quality with Deepika’s iconic style, bringing unique designs to the home for creating a beautiful and inviting space.”
The Pottery Barn x Deepika Padukone collection was launched on March 22, online and in select global stores. This collaboration promises to bring a refreshing and effortlessly stylish touch to home decor, blending the signature styles of both brands seamlessly.