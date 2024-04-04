Sipping Sophistication! Manish Malhotra designs limited edition drinkware in a cross-industry collaboration

Known to incorporate sequined embellishments into most of his creations, Manish Malhotra is a name that reckons with glamour, sparkle and luxury. A peek into his mind and you will find a realm where traditional Indian aesthetics intertwine with contemporary elements — all of which are replicated in his offerings.

This time around, it is a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Tata Starbucks, that has shed light on his cross-industry creativity. As part of the collaboration, they have launched a drinkware range that includes stoneware ceramic mugs, reusable cups and stainless steel tumblers.

Designed in matte shades with exquisite Kashmiri motifs signature of the designer’s brand, the limited-edition collaboration makes a stylish accessory for everyday use. Further on the inspiration and design aesthetic, we speak to Manish in an exclusive chat.

Firstly, tell us what inspired you to embark on this collaboration?

This collaboration collection was inspired by the fusion of luxury fashion with everyday comfort. Our shared goal was to craft a limitededition drinkware range that added a touch of glamour to the daily coffee drinking rituals . This limited-edition collaboration allowed us to create something that is traditional yet embraces a global perspective.