Sipping Sophistication! Manish Malhotra designs limited edition drinkware in a cross-industry collaboration

Known to incorporate sequined embellishments into most of his creations, Manish Malhotra is a name that reckons with glamour, sparkle and luxury. A peek into his mind and you will find a realm where traditional Indian aesthetics intertwine with contemporary elements — all of which are replicated in his offerings.
This time around, it is a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Tata Starbucks, that has shed light on his cross-industry creativity. As part of the collaboration, they have launched a drinkware range that includes stoneware ceramic mugs, reusable cups and stainless steel tumblers.
Designed in matte shades with exquisite Kashmiri motifs signature of the designer’s brand, the limited-edition collaboration makes a stylish accessory for everyday use. Further on the inspiration and design aesthetic, we speak to Manish in an exclusive chat.
Firstly, tell us what inspired you to embark on this collaboration?
This collaboration collection was inspired by the fusion of luxury fashion with everyday comfort. Our shared goal was to craft a limitededition drinkware range that added a touch of glamour to the daily coffee drinking rituals . This limited-edition collaboration allowed us to create something that is traditional yet embraces a global perspective.
What elements of brand MM can we see in this drinkware range?
The collaboration holds a unique place in my creative quest, offering an opportunity to infuse luxury into everyday experiences. Inspired by the enduring charm of Kashmiri embroidery, a signature of my brand, the collection exudes opulence. The colours used for the collaboration are gold, black, red and white, reflecting sophistication and glamour — all hallmarks of the Manish Malhotra brand.
Can you elaborate on any innovative or unique design elements that set this collaboration apart?
Kashmir holds a significant place in my heart, embodying both a personal connection and a core aspect of my brand identity. By choosing Kashmir for this collection, I wanted to seamlessly integrate the region’s beauty and craftsmanship into everyday moments for audiences. Kashmiri embroidery showcases intricate traditional floral techniques inspired by the region’s cultural heritage and stunning natural surroundings. As Kashmiri motifs come to life in the collection, they bring a harmonious blend of art and design, transforming the merchandise into must-have accessories for coffee and fashion enthusiasts nationwide.
Are we going to see more such collaborations this year?
Yes, we are planning and activating a bunch of projects that we will be revealing soon.
