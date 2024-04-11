Soothe your mind with bamboo water fountains

Isn’t there something truly magical about being surrounded by nature, with the gentle flow of water and the cool breeze kissing your skin? Imagine being able to experience this peace every day after a hectic nine-to-five grind.
Unfortunately, the limitation of time and various other factors often make it impossible to escape to such serene locations every weekend. However, you can bring a slice of that peacefulness into your indoor space by adding a bamboo water fountain to home or office. It is a simple yet effective way to infuse your surroundings with a sense of calm and serenity.
UrSoulMantra has introduced a range of bamboo fountains to soothe the mind and promote relaxation. Manas Jaiswal, founder of the brand, takes us through the making of the bamboo foundation. “The bamboo undergoes a meticulous treatment, followed by drying and precision cutting. The fountain structure is then meticulously handcrafted, rigorously tested, and finally polished to perfection. What sets our approach apart is our commitment to simple yet elegant designs and our multi-level water-resistant polishing technique, ensuring the longevity and durability of our products,” he explains.
The brand offers four distinct types of bamboo water fountains. The Mini Zen fountains are compact and versatile. They are suitable for any space as they come without base bowls. The Coco Zen bowls feature built-in coconut bowls for added aesthetics and functionality. The Artisan collection includes cascading fountains, wall hanging fountains, water wheels, and Shishi Odoshi-style fountains, meticulously crafted to elevate any space. The Outdoor fountains are designed specifically for balcony or terrace gardens, and can be customised to suit individual preferences.
“All our fountains are handcrafted to order, with a production time ranging from two-three days for indoor models, and five to 14 days for outdoor variants,” says Manas.
Before you decide on your choice of fountain, consider factors such as the placement of the fountain, ensuring a stable base, and connecting the water supply.
“Also, ensure stable placement to prevent water spillage, especially for models with water wheels or cascading features. Avoid direct sunlight to protect the bamboo from damage over time,” he adds.
Price starts at Rs 1,760. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com