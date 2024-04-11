Soothe your mind with bamboo water fountains

UrSoulMantra has introduced a range of bamboo fountains to soothe the mind and promote relaxation. Manas Jaiswal, founder of the brand, takes us through the making of the bamboo foundation. “The bamboo undergoes a meticulous treatment, followed by drying and precision cutting. The fountain structure is then meticulously handcrafted, rigorously tested, and finally polished to perfection. What sets our approach apart is our commitment to simple yet elegant designs and our multi-level water-resistant polishing technique, ensuring the longevity and durability of our products,” he explains.

The brand offers four distinct types of bamboo water fountains. The Mini Zen fountains are compact and versatile. They are suitable for any space as they come without base bowls. The Coco Zen bowls feature built-in coconut bowls for added aesthetics and functionality. The Artisan collection includes cascading fountains, wall hanging fountains, water wheels, and Shishi Odoshi-style fountains, meticulously crafted to elevate any space. The Outdoor fountains are designed specifically for balcony or terrace gardens, and can be customised to suit individual preferences.

“All our fountains are handcrafted to order, with a production time ranging from two-three days for indoor models, and five to 14 days for outdoor variants,” says Manas.