Six summer colour trends to energize your home

As the sun graces our days with its warm embrace, it's the perfect time to invigorate our living spaces with the vibrant hues of summer. From soothing pastels to bold, tropical tones, the palette of the season offers endless possibilities to infuse energy and vitality into our homes. Each shade has its personality and energy, which can transform the atmosphere of any space. Ar Sharmin Wade and Ar Saumitra Bhatkalkar, Principal Designers at Studio SB explore how different colour shades can add life to a design.