Six summer colour trends to energize your home

As the sun graces our days with its warm embrace, it's the perfect time to invigorate our living spaces with the vibrant hues of summer. From soothing pastels to bold, tropical tones, the palette of the season offers endless possibilities to infuse energy and vitality into our homes. Each shade has its personality and energy, which can transform the atmosphere of any space. Ar Sharmin Wade and Ar Saumitra Bhatkalkar, Principal Designers at Studio SB explore how different colour shades can add life to a design.
Yellow captures the essence of sunshine and positivity. It can enhance a cosy corner with a throw or energise a kitchen when applied to cabinetry in the lemon-zest hue. Whereas, for an uplifting workspace, incorporate yellow accents that inspire creativity and focus.
Blue is a colour that promises tranquillity and depth. It is ideal to create a space exuding calmness like a study room or bedroom. A deeper shade navy blue sofa and pouffe paired with yellow or pastel shade exudes sophistication and a timeless appeal. It can be also incorporated into outdoor furniture in vibrant turquoise turning the space into a refreshing oasis that is perfect for relaxation and entertainment.
Adding green to your space is necessary throughout the year no matter the season! A sage green living room with pots and wooden accents creates a paradise with its natural textures. While for the outdoors, green roofing systems add visual interest and promote sustainability.
Pink introduces playfulness and warmth into interiors, working wonderfully in areas meant for relaxation or intimate gatherings. Soft pink walls can make a dining room feel welcoming and cosy, while magenta accents like pillows or art pieces add life to a neutral living room.
As orange is known to stimulate creativity it is a great choice for dynamic spaces. A tangerine accent wall in a home office can boost energy levels and enhance productivity. Similarly, a peachy tone in the bathroom offers a fresh and inviting start to the day. Additionally, terracotta tiles can bestow a warm essence to the structure that aligns with the natural scenery, especially in the luminous embrace of the golden hour.
Purple introduces an element of premiumness and charm to interior spaces. Lavender bedrooms promote restful sleep with a subtle touch of elegance. Moreover, a plum feature wall in a living room or a velvet sofa can serve as luxurious focal points, offering depth and richness to the space. Incorporating purple flowering plants in balconies can enhance outdoor spaces by giving a refreshing touch to the greens.