Elevate your gifting game with exquisite home decor this Rakhi

Looking for a well thought out gift for your sibling this Rakhi? Explore a range of home decor options with Indulge. Here's a curation of some of the luxe range drops from home decor brands. From wall art to tableware to indoor plants and accessories, here's what you can think of gifting your interior lover sibling this Rakhi.
Love the patterns of an Indian carpet? then instead of laying it on the floor, hang it on the walls. Inspired by the designs of Indian carpet is the Life n Colors' aalishan Exquisite Indian Carpet Vintage Indian Painting Wall Art. This poster is a reflection of Indian craftsmanship and their finest works. This luxurious addition to any room of the house would make the walls look stellar.
Price: INR 9999. Available online.
Made of cane, this two-tier serving platter from The Green Collective completes the arrangements for any high teas or parties. It can also be kept as a regular statement piece on your living room / dining tables holding fruits and other food. The platter has been made by female artisans with their roots in the North-east who have held on to the art of caning.
Price: INR 2750. Available online.
On your way to creating a green paradise in the comforts of your homes? Check out Bonasila's Nimo MS planter. it is classy, elegant and makes gardening a joyful experience.
Price: INR 24, 380. Available online.
To keep your tissues from being messily strewn everywhere. check out this stylish tissue paper box by Mona B. it is lightweight, sturdy, durable and its subtle colours makes it a match for every room.
Price: INR 899. Available online