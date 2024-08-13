Jodoh sustainable furniture: Where heritage meets luxury

Jodoh, a captivating new name in the world of sustainable lifestyle brands, recently announced its arrival with a stunning sustainable collection of furniture. The name itself, translating to ‘partner’ in Bahasa, embodies the brand’s core value: fostering strong, collaborative relationships. But Jodoh goes beyond mere partnerships — it represents a sincere design philosophy rooted in ethical practices, environmental consciousness, and a deep appreciation for cultural heritage.
Natural materials like rattan, pandan, and water hyacinth form the foundation of their collections, each meticulously sourced and ethically procured. Jodoh’s founder, Rupika Harshwardhan’s passion stems from a serendipitous discovery. “I encountered rattan during my travels overseas, and I was in absolute awe of the craftsmanship and detailing,” she says. This awe translated into a vision — a vision for creating beautiful, sustainable pieces steeped in cultural traditions. Rattan, a material used for centuries across the globe, embodies this vision perfectly. “In some sense, it’s telling a story of cultural history,” she says.
Jodoh’s debut collection is a testament to this philosophy. Each handcrafted piece is a captivating narrative, whispering tales of cultural heritage and sustainable practices. A standout example is the peacock-inspired collection, featuring the Peacock Side Table, the Lady Peacock Chair, and the Peacock Magazine Baskets.
“The peacock-style chairs have been around since the 1970s,” explains Rupika, delving into the collection’s rich history. “There are speculations of it being used by South East Asian Royalty, and some even trace connections to Egyptian and African cultures. The design has evolved over time, cherished across generations.”
Sustainability is not merely a buzzword for Jodoh; it’s the very foundation upon which the brand is built.
The brand’s promise is a simple one — to bring heirloom pieces crafted with love for people and the planet. Every element, from the raw materials to the final product, tells a story. A story of conscious design, ethical practices, and timeless aesthetics.
