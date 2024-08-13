Jodoh sustainable furniture: Where heritage meets luxury

Jodoh, a captivating new name in the world of sustainable lifestyle brands, recently announced its arrival with a stunning sustainable collection of furniture. The name itself, translating to ‘partner’ in Bahasa, embodies the brand’s core value: fostering strong, collaborative relationships. But Jodoh goes beyond mere partnerships — it represents a sincere design philosophy rooted in ethical practices, environmental consciousness, and a deep appreciation for cultural heritage.

Natural materials like rattan, pandan, and water hyacinth form the foundation of their collections, each meticulously sourced and ethically procured. Jodoh’s founder, Rupika Harshwardhan’s passion stems from a serendipitous discovery. “I encountered rattan during my travels overseas, and I was in absolute awe of the craftsmanship and detailing,” she says. This awe translated into a vision — a vision for creating beautiful, sustainable pieces steeped in cultural traditions. Rattan, a material used for centuries across the globe, embodies this vision perfectly. “In some sense, it’s telling a story of cultural history,” she says.