7 Raksha Bandhan gifts for your decor-savvy siblings

Does your sibling love to deck up their homes? Check out this luxury guide to do your homes in unique ways and get some gifting tips for your decor loving sibling this Raksha Bandhan.
The Zoi Collection by White Studio has brought the Warli painting to life by merging traditional and modernity through its design. These pieces are both functional and decorative and include vases, candle holders, and chip and dip trays.
Price on Request. Available online.
The Cora Collection from SPIN boasts the principles of minimalism in elegant utilities for contemporary living. Check out sleek organisers and trays which provide a stylish look to any space.
Price on request. Available online.
If your siblings value style and organisation then check out Mohh's range of stylish organisers. These help in keeping the workspace tidy and can be counted as excellent Raksha Bandhan gifts. The designs are sleek and occupy less space while giving ample nooks to keep your everyday utilities organised.
Price on request. Available online.
A table lamp can change the look of any room! Check out this statement light from Sage Living. This Eden Table Lamp casts a warm glow and adds a charm to the space it has been set in. The intricate detailing allows both art and utility to merge in this piece.
Price on request. Available online.
Bored of using the same tissues from their wrappers? Check out the Jardin Tissue Box by Shabnam Gupta's Peacock Life. The floral motifs on the box instantly light up the mood and give colour to the space. In fact, these are also perfect to be kept in cars, if required.
Price on request. Available online.
Carpets can add a flavour and colour to your rooms like never before. Add some shade to pristine pastel colour rooms or add more colour to a contrasting room, carpets are there to take care of it all. Obeetee Carpets' latest range of Mediterranean Memories inspired by Palermo, Italy is a weave of modern colours, designs and style. What's more, one can even get these customised as per their room size or requirement.
Price on Request. Available in stores and online.
The KCC Gallery Store is where luxury meets utility! These Gul Tapas Plates focus on whimsical and enchanting floral designs which capture mysticism at its best. Perfect for al fresco lunch or a traditional table setting these are inspired by lush gardens and add a pop of colour to any setting.
Price on request. Available at Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Kolkata.