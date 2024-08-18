East Lifestyle's French Empire Collection brings Louis XV luxe back with a 24-carat bang!

In the realm of luxury interiors, where modern minimalism often reigns supreme, East Lifestyle steps boldly into the spotlight with a spectacular revival of classic grandeur. The French Empire Collection, their latest tour de force, is an elegant nod to the opulence of the Louis XV era, infusing contemporary spaces with an aura of 18th-century splendour.

Since its inception in 1996, East Lifestyle has set the standard for bespoke luxury, and this collection redefines its legacy. Each piece in the French Empire Collection is not just furniture but a statement of refinement, meticulously handcrafted to echo the lavish details of French aristocracy. From intricately carved woodwork to the shimmering embrace of 24-carat gold leaf, it is a celebration of timeless elegance, designed to transform interiors into majestic sanctuaries of sophistication.

Aprajita Bhargava Bhasin, interior consultant at East Lifestyle, describes the collection, “The French Empire Collection embodies elegance and richness. Drawing inspiration from the Louis XV period, each piece captures the splendor of French aristocracy, meticulously handcrafted with intricate details and some adorned with a 24-carat gold leaf.”