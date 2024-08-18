Innovative Design Studio's transformative lighting is inspired by jewels

In the realm of interior design, lighting is more than mere illumination; it’s an art form that can transform a space from ordinary to extraordinary. Innovative Design Studio (IDS), a pioneer in curating exceptional pieces, has unveiled its latest masterpiece — the Rogue collection.
Inspired by the opulence of jewels and the meticulous craftsmanship of goldsmiths, Rogue encapsulates the essence of cascading light in a symphony of form and function. Each piece is a testament to IDS’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and elevating the ordinary.
The collection boasts an ethereal quality, with hand-blown glass, ceramics, and metals intertwining to create a captivating light show. The gentle, flowing forms are reminiscent of precious gems, infusing a touch of sophistication into any environment. Aryaman Jain of Innovative Design Studio, explains, “Rogue is more than just lighting; it’s a statement piece that allows individuals to express their unique style.”
One of the collection’s standout features is its unparalleled customisation options. From finishes to fixtures, Rogue empowers homeowners and designers to craft truly bespoke lighting solutions. “We wanted to create a collection that would inspire creativity and allow for endless possibilities,” says Aryaman.
Rogue is not merely a product; it’s an experience. It’s the interplay of light, form, and function, designed to elevate any space. Whether it’s a grand foyer or an intimate living room, Rogue promises to be the centerpiece that transforms a house into a home.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin