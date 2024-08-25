This new tableware collection reflects a pursuit of balance, aesthetic versatility

Perfection means different things to different people. But for Kolkata-based co-founder of home décor brand Nestasia, Aditi Murarka, it’s a pursuit of balance. Her new line of tableware called ‘Your Perfect Home: Treasured Table Accents’ embodies this ethos, transforming the abstract idea of perfection into a tangible expression of table décor and utilities. The collection is shaped by meticulously reviewing customer feedback gathered over the last few months. “Some expressed the desire for their tableware to be versatile so that it could easily complement different table settings, while others emphasised the importance of aesthetics. A lot of people said they wanted their products to double up as showpieces. Durability was a recurring theme, while most customers maintained that lightweight tableware was the ultimate preference for them. These insights helped us create our new collection of trays, platters and cutlery,” she says.

The Maple leaf-shaped trinket tray is her go-to. “I love serving hors d’oeuvres, condiments or bite-sized desserts in it, and love the fact that it extends itself as a key or jewellery holder,” says Murarka. The golden hammered tray, on the other hand, draws inspiration from the moon’s cratered surface “that mirrors the celestial magic of the night sky. The metal tray with a gold finish has a sturdy structure that ensures durability. The edges are subtly raised to keep its contents secure, blending functionality with a cosmic design narrative”, she says. Then there are the wooden platters with feather-shaped handles. “Made of Acacia wood, known for its rich, varied tones and natural durability, the feather details add a delicate touch to the tray, balancing the wood with a light, airy feel,” says the co-founder, adding, “You can use it as a platter to serve food and drinks, and also as a permanent display piece with a couple of boxes of dry fruit or other items.”