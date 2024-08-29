Hyderabad's interior design scene: Where modern trends meet traditional flair

A vibrant city like Hyderabad, with its rich cultural history, has seen a delightful blend of international decor trends and local touches in its interior design scene. This fusion creates unique and personalised living spaces that beautifully reflect both contemporary and traditional influences.

One popular trend in Hyderabad is modern minimalist interiors, which emphasise sleek furniture, simple geometric patterns and a focus on functionality and comfort. This style appeals to many urban residents who appreciate its clean lines and uncluttered aesthetic. Another favoured style is the industrial look, characterised by exposed brick, concrete and metal, which has gained popularity particularly in commercial projects like cafés and malls. This style’s urban appeal fits perfectly with Hyderabad’s status as a major IT hub in India.

The contemporary Indian fusion style is another trend gaining traction. This approach merges modern design principles with traditional Indian elements, such as classic textiles, intricate carvings, and vibrant colours. It offers a harmonious balance between the old and the new, creating spaces that are both familiar and refreshingly modern. Art Deco, with its use of luxurious materials and bold colours, is also popular, reflecting the city’s connection to the glamour of the Tollywood film industry.

Local designers in Hyderabad excel at blending these international trends with traditional Indian elements. For instance, they combine modern furniture with traditional pieces, such as intricately carved wooden chests, achieving a balance between contemporary comfort and classic craftsmanship. Architectural details like jali work, now available in materials such as stone, steel, and wood, are integrated using the latest CNC machinery, adding intricate beauty to modern interiors. Decorative accents, such as traditional murals, artworks, and sculptures, are also used as focal points, blending seamlessly with modern decor.

“Use of local materials displays the cultural depth along with sustainability and personalisation,” says Nitin Jain, Principal Interior Designer of Nabh Design & Associates. Traditional materials like Tan Brown Granite and Teak wood are incorporated into modern designs, often treated to meet international standards. Hand-carving techniques and modern machinery work together to create unique pieces that reflect both global and local aesthetics. Examples include the intricate stone jali work at Charminar and the brass inlay work at Falaknuma Palace.

This fusion of international and local decor styles has significantly influenced both residential and commercial spaces in Hyderabad. High-rise buildings and modern amenities are integrated with traditional materials and designs, creating spaces that are both cosmopolitan and culturally rooted. Residential spaces now often feature global layouts and modern amenities, while still incorporating traditional elements like granite countertops and eco-friendly materials. Commercial spaces, especially in areas like Hitech City and Gachibowli, use local materials and traditional designs to create iconic landmarks that attract and engage everyone.

Certain neighbourhoods in Hyderabad, such as Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Hitech City, are particularly known for embracing this blend of styles. “From the rise of DIY culture to the shift towards sustainable decor, social media platforms and global travel have become a significant source of inspiration and influence,” states Muskaan Bohra, an interior designer for Design Grove.

Despite the challenges designers face in merging these styles, the result is a vibrant, dynamic interior design landscape that continues to evolve and inspire everyone.