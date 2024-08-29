Transform your home: Cottons & Satins debuts a stunning flagship store in Chennai with the Fleur Collection

When it comes to elevating home interiors, accessories are often the heroes. They set the tone for relaxation, style, and sophistication. With this in mind, Cottons & Satins, renowned for its impeccable textile designs, has launched its newest flagship store in Chennai, promising a blend of elegance and innovation to the city’s design-savvy residents.
Founded in 2011 by Mala Sapra, it is a premier interiors brand specialising in textiles that transform spaces into ambient experiences. From furnishing fabrics and wallpapers to cushions and tableware, the brand is known for blending tradition with innovation to create unique, visually inspiring environments.
“Chennai’s rich cultural heritage and deep appreciation for design make it the perfect location for our new flagship store,” says Mala, the founder and creative head of the brand. “We are thrilled to bring our unique aesthetic and curated experience to the vibrant city.”
At Cottons & Satins, the design philosophy goes beyond mere decoration; it’s about crafting environments that resonate deeply with their surroundings. “I believe in creating spaces that not only reflect the soul of the region but also elevate the everyday experience of those who inhabit them,” Mala explains. This ethos is embodied throughout their new store, where every detail is meticulously curated to blend local heritage with contemporary flair.
Among the highlights of the new store is the Fleur collection, a celebration of spring’s renewal and vibrancy. “The Fleur collection captures the essence of spring through soft, organic patterns and lively colour palettes,” says Mala. Inspired by nature’s delicate balance, Fleur integrates seamlessly with the brand’s previous collections like Terracotta Blue and An Ode to Amer. “While Fleur stands as a tribute to spring, it harmonises beautifully with the earthy tones of Terracotta Blue and the timeless elegance of An Ode to Amer,” she adds.
The Fleur collection embodies biophilic design principles, emphasising a connection with nature. This collection is not just about visual appeal but also about evoking a sense of tranquility and renewal. “With its fresh and lively designs, Fleur offers a tactile and visual delight that is perfect for creating serene, nurturing spaces,” Mala notes. Standout pieces, such as the collection’s cushions and bedding, promise to add both elegance and comfort to modern homes.
Looking ahead, the brand is excited about expanding its reach with new collections and store openings. “We’re eagerly anticipating the launch of our festive collection, which will explore Indian heritage through contemporary lenses,” she reveals.
