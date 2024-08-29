Transform your home: Cottons & Satins debuts a stunning flagship store in Chennai with the Fleur Collection

When it comes to elevating home interiors, accessories are often the heroes. They set the tone for relaxation, style, and sophistication. With this in mind, Cottons & Satins, renowned for its impeccable textile designs, has launched its newest flagship store in Chennai, promising a blend of elegance and innovation to the city’s design-savvy residents.

Founded in 2011 by Mala Sapra, it is a premier interiors brand specialising in textiles that transform spaces into ambient experiences. From furnishing fabrics and wallpapers to cushions and tableware, the brand is known for blending tradition with innovation to create unique, visually inspiring environments.

“Chennai’s rich cultural heritage and deep appreciation for design make it the perfect location for our new flagship store,” says Mala, the founder and creative head of the brand. “We are thrilled to bring our unique aesthetic and curated experience to the vibrant city.”

At Cottons & Satins, the design philosophy goes beyond mere decoration; it’s about crafting environments that resonate deeply with their surroundings. “I believe in creating spaces that not only reflect the soul of the region but also elevate the everyday experience of those who inhabit them,” Mala explains. This ethos is embodied throughout their new store, where every detail is meticulously curated to blend local heritage with contemporary flair.