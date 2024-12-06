Rosabagh’s Aurelie Collection will take you to the European countryside of 15th century

“The design and motifs are deeply influenced by the pastoral life in France,” says Abhishek Kathuria, the founder and designer. Intricate, delicate florals can be seen across the collection which gives it a sophisticated look, while the rustic effect is brought about by the use of rattan. Inspired by the maximalism of Renaissance, each piece of furniture has intricate carvings, exuding a royal look.

The name Aurelie, he says, was chosen to reflect the collection’s essence of timeless beauty and refined elegance. Derived from the Latin word aureus, meaning golden, it evokes a sense of enduring luxury and radiant charm. “This collection stands out for its use of oak wood, a material cherished in French craftsmanship for its strength, warmth, and timeless charm. Each piece is built on this sturdy foundation, offering both durability and a touch of historical elegance. Accentuating the oak are natural metallic finishes, which add a sophisticated flair by reflecting light to highlight the wood’s rich grain and natural beauty,” Abhishek elaborates. Resonating with the same idea, the furniture is upholstered with cotton linen fabrics to achieve a soft, serene, summer look.

Owing to the subtlety of the fabrics as well as the ornate frame, these pieces can adapt to any room. When placed in a room full of furniture and accents, the pastel fabrics can flawlessly blend in. While in a room otherwise not accentuated, it can easily become a statement piece.

Price on request. Available online.