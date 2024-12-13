Quirky wildlife in the house! Inspired by nature, these pieces will add some fun to your room

A couple of centuries ago, a glance out side the window revealed a world immersed in nature. Fast forward to today, and the view is often smog and towering concrete buildings. Peacock Life by Shabnam Gupta’s Born In The Wild collection reimagines this connection by bringing the essence of untamed nature into your urban homes. Featuring statement pieces like sofas, tables, ottomans, chairs, and benches, this collection adds a quirky touch while reconnecting you with your roots — each piece designed to stand out and captivate.
A devout nature lover, Shabnam Gupta, the founder and designer says, “I love spending time amidst nature, it is very therapeutic for me, and this collection is inspired exactly from that. By adding some of these furniture designs to our city life, my hope is to enjoy a small percentage of same tranquility we find in nature, in our homes.”
While inspiration from animals — like lion, tiger, elephant are common, this collection is inspired by inorganic forms and textures of animals like crocodile, ram, duck, fish etc. The designer expresses her love for experimenting with textures, and says that it adds interest, variety and balance in a room. These detailed textures can be achieved only in high quality materials like old Burma teakwood, and fibre, suitable for outdoor furniture. The strength and durability in the materials ensures that “it can be passed down generations.”
A remarkable piece which captures the essence of this idea is the Sundarbans bench. Made from exquisite teakwood, the Sundarbans bench is a perfect blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and wild, untamed inspiration. Its high light is the intricately hand-carved crocodile on the backrest, a stunning tribute to the majestic creatures of the Sundarbans.
Another piece reminiscent of life under water is The Makara table, meticulously handcrafted, embodying the ancient symbolism of protection, and power. Made with fibre, it can be placed indoors and outdoors, making it a statement piece.
Going north from the river of crocodiles in Sundarbans, we reach the Sarayu river. Taking inspiration from this, The Sarayu sofa, a bean shaped seating option encapsulates the essence of the fluid, calm and tranquil river. Its graceful form and upholstery give it a visual as well as tactile appeal.
Another piece exuding tactile appeal is the Garo arm chair. Wrapped in soft, textured bouclé and accented with vibrant tribal fabric, this piece combines luxurious com fort with cultural charm. The bold patterns and rich textures draw inspiration from the traditions of the Garo tribe, giving it a distinct artisanal appeal. The frame, artistically hand-carved from Burma teak wood, adds a timeless elegance.
Talking about styling these “unusual pieces”, Shabnam believes that to be the easy part; it can be placed with any aesthetic, from contemporary minimalist to vintage maximalist. “The collection hopes to inspire you to rediscover a new way of living, one that is without boundaries. The aim is to free the wild child within you, so go ahead, be bold, and add a croc or a duck shaped furniture to your oh so serious, grown-up living room.”
Price starts at INR 52,500. Available in store, Film Nagar. Available online.