Quirky wildlife in the house! Inspired by nature, these pieces will add some fun to your room

A couple of centuries ago, a glance out side the window revealed a world immersed in nature. Fast forward to today, and the view is often smog and towering concrete buildings. Peacock Life by Shabnam Gupta’s Born In The Wild collection reimagines this connection by bringing the essence of untamed nature into your urban homes. Featuring statement pieces like sofas, tables, ottomans, chairs, and benches, this collection adds a quirky touch while reconnecting you with your roots — each piece designed to stand out and captivate.

A devout nature lover, Shabnam Gupta, the founder and designer says, “I love spending time amidst nature, it is very therapeutic for me, and this collection is inspired exactly from that. By adding some of these furniture designs to our city life, my hope is to enjoy a small percentage of same tranquility we find in nature, in our homes.”