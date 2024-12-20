Tidings of comfort and joy: pieces to give your home a cosy revamp

It’s that time of the year when Rudolf, Santa and carols are at the tip of everyone’s tongue. While homes smell of freshly baked cakes, cookies and puddings, it is time to decorate them with some cheerful décor. From twinkling fairy lights to thoughtfully placed ornaments, these decorations are more than just embellishments—they symbolise the spirit of the season. They create an atmosphere of joy, togetherness, and nostalgia, reminding us of the simple pleasures of gathering with loved ones.
Christmas decor often becomes a community affair with homes and neighbourhoods lighting up with festive cheer. The colourful stars hanging outside homes symbolize hope, while candles and lanterns add warmth to cold winter nights. For many, decorating is a joyful activity that brings families and friends together.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, Christmas decorations reflect the spirit of inclusivity, unity, and celebration. It’s a way of embracing the season’s joy while showcasing the vibrant creativity and traditions that make festivities so special.
Holiday elegance
Nestasia's Christmas decor collection beautifully captures the festive spirit with a charming range of holiday essentials. Featuring serving trays, wreaths, and cozy throws adorned with Christmas motifs like trees, the collection adds a seasonal touch to every corner. Perfect for festive hosting, it includes a fondue set, festive candle holders, and elegant wine glasses. Complete the ambiance with scented candles that infuse warmth and cheer, creating a magical Christmas celebration at home.
Prices start at ₹595. Available online.
Cheerful celebrations
The best way to celebrate a holiday is to do so mindfully. Zwende’s Christmas collection embraces eco-friendly and sustainable decor with a personalized touch. This thoughtfully curated range features unique ornaments crafted from upcycled newspaper and coconut shells, bamboo fairy lights for a natural glow, and exquisite pressed floral candles. Perfect for a green celebration, the collection combines creativity and sustainability. Each piece reflects a commitment to mindful living, making it an ideal choice for those looking to celebrate the holidays responsibly and beautifully.
Priced at ₹200. Available online.
Dreamy decor
Transform your home into a festive haven with the Purple Pony’s Christmas Collection, showcasing handcrafted ornaments, elegant trimmings, and treasures by 40 skilled artisans from across India. This inclusive collection offers something for every style and budget, perfect for cozy gatherings, meaningful gifts, or festive decor. Featuring artisanal candles and one of a kind whimsical decorations, it blends elegance with personal touches, creating a magical holiday setting.
Price starts at ₹400. Available online.
Cosy christmas
Studio Covers' Christmas collection reimagines holiday décor with artisanal finesse, offering both traditional and shabby chic styles. It features a range of include embroidered cushions, plush throws, and table runners, all designed to add a festive nostalgic charm. From embroidered velvets to soft tartans, these pieces infuse homes with warmth and joy. The collection's versatility extends beyond Christmas, making it perfect for winter celebrations and cosy evenings.
Priced at ₹900. Available online.
Light it up!
This holiday season, add a warm, natural charm to your festive décor with Greenkraft’s Full Moon String Light. Handcrafted from bamboo, these eco-friendly, battery-operated lights create a cozy, magical ambiance. They’re perfect for draping over trees, mantels, or holiday centerpieces. Designed to illuminate your celebrations with elegance and ease, these unique lights will bring a touch of sustainable beauty to your home, spreading light and love throughout the season.
Priced at ₹599. Available online.
Timeless charm
Elevate your festive decor with this Fabindia’s elegant Red glass candle holder, featuring intricate etched leaf patterns and a sturdy clear glass base. Its rich crimson hue and delicate detailing create a warm, inviting glow, making it a perfect addition to holiday tablescapes or mantel displays. Designed for both style and function, this timeless piece adds a touch of sophistication to any setting, effortlessly enhancing the charm of your celebrations.
Priced at ₹1,999. Available online.