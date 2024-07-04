For a cosy home makeover this monsoon

Experience a harmonious aromatic journey with Puretive’s Inner Peace. Its gentle woody touch combined with sweet facets creates a tranquil and healing ambience. This alluring fragrance offers a vibrant and comforting warmth, like a healing embrace, making it an effortless choice for days when you seek solace and a sense of calm. Also, when you're feeling stressed, anxious, or just plain worn out, lavender swoops in to save the day. With a gentle and calming aroma, Puretive’s Lavender Fields essential oil will lull you into a state of pure bliss, like a warm hug from a dear friend, soothing your mind, body, and soul.

Price: Rs 899 & Rs 399 (respectively). Available online.