For a cosy home makeover this monsoon

Don’t let the monsoon dampen your spirits! Instead, embrace it with these pretty little décor varieties and make your home a cosier place to live in.
Feijo MS By Bonasila - tall FRP U-shaped planters redefine the concept of very large planters by seamlessly blending elegance with functionality. They prove that you don't have to compromise on aesthetics to accommodate your green companions.
Price: Rs 27,680. Available online.
Experience a harmonious aromatic journey with Puretive’s Inner Peace. Its gentle woody touch combined with sweet facets creates a tranquil and healing ambience. This alluring fragrance offers a vibrant and comforting warmth, like a healing embrace, making it an effortless choice for days when you seek solace and a sense of calm. Also, when you're feeling stressed, anxious, or just plain worn out, lavender swoops in to save the day. With a gentle and calming aroma, Puretive’s Lavender Fields essential oil will lull you into a state of pure bliss, like a warm hug from a dear friend, soothing your mind, body, and soul.
Price: Rs 899 & Rs 399 (respectively). Available online.
Natural Neroli Pillow Mist Sleep Spray promotes relaxation and reduces feelings of anxiety, creating a conducive environment for sleep. Neroli has a calming effect on the nervous system, helping to soothe restless thoughts and promote a sense of serenity before bedtime.
Price: Rs 699. Available online.
Nothing feels more cosy than a table well set. And runners add to the charm while also lending a personal touch. Mona B’s table printed runners can be used as a living room decorative modern item or as the best fit for a dining room table, or bedside table – the choice is all yours.
Price: Rs 1,709. Available online.
