What to gift your mother this Mother’s Day? Here’s an extensive list!

Pearl love

If your mom is someone who loves pearls, these exquisite pieces from Totapari can make for the best gift. By incorporating traditional Indian techniques such as Meenakari and Jadau, the brand presents elegant and timeless silver and gold-plated brass jewelry. The intricate design of Baroque Pearl Drop Necklace showcases the beauty of baroque pearls, creating an eye-catching piece that pairs well with casual and formal attire alike. While the multi-layered pearl necklace lens a touch of luxury. Adorned with pearls of different sizes, this versatile piece can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Let you mom channel regal elegance with Royal Pearl Necklace that features a blend of pearls and gold. A perfect addition to any jewelry collection, it’s a timeless piece that adds sophistication to any look; or watch her make a statement with Bold Graduated Pearl Danglers that boast graduated pearls.

Their potli collection is also not to be missed. The Pink Velvety Vista Potli, Midnight romance potli and Royal Beige Velvet Potli are a thoughtful assemblage of silk, gold, brocade, Banarasi fabrics, finely stitched together. It has satin lining and proper cushioning.

Prices range between Rs 3,100 to Rs 19,000 (for jewellery). Available online.

Prices range between Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,500. Available online.