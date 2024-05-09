What to gift your mother this Mother’s Day? Here’s an extensive list!

Knock, knock. That’s not your mother knocking on the door, but Mother’s Day most definitely is. Still wondering what to gift her on this special day? We understand that hordes of choices can make your head spin and baffle you as to what to pick. We have thus curated a list of diverse products that you could gift your mom. The list is neither too big to confuse you, nor short to not have enough options. Take a look:
Hydrate and shine
The Anti-Aging Kit by 9M Skincare offers a comprehensive range of skincare essentials, from hydrating serums to protective creams, perfect for pampering your mom on Mother’s Day. With its thoughtfully curated products targeting various skincare concerns, including hydration, brightening, and sun protection, this kit is a luxurious treat that shows your care for her well-being.
Price: Rs. 11,587.00. Available online.
Grace and elegance
Silver Linings Playbook, the combo of Silk Pocket Square & Cotton Scarf by Thee Modern Roots is a heartfelt gift for the woman who has always wrapped you in love. Let her feel the softness and warmth she deserves, a small token of gratitude for the countless sacrifices she has made. With every wear, she’ll be reminded of your love and appreciation. Celebrate her endless grace and elegance with this beautiful set.
Price: Rs 6,499. Available online.
Just bag it!
The Signature Alison Structured Tote Bag by Forever New is a stylish choice with its fabric woven outer and faux leather detailing. Featuring an open top and top carry handles, it’s adorned with Forever New embroidered logo straps and gold-tone hardware. With a front pocket, internal pocket, and registration with The Vegan Society, it combines fashion with ethical consciousness.
Price: Rs 10,999. Available online.
Also, yet another amazing gift for your mom could be the Signature Laurie Layered Tassel Stone Necklace — a stunning addition to any ensemble from Forever New’s Signature range. Crafted with recycled metals, it boasts elevated designs and textures. With a layered necklace design, multi-style chain, and stone pendant in a gold-tone setting, it exudes sophistication. Finished with a lobster fastening, it's a versatile accessory for any occasion.
Price: Rs 3,000. Available online.
Glow up
Show your profound gratitude for your mother’s endless support and sacrifices by gifting her the Full Face Set from Europegirl Cosmetics. This set includes the highlighter, blush, and contour; each product in this set symbolises her significance in our lives. Let her know that her love and guidance are the true reasons for our achievements.
Price: Rs 3,780. Available online.
Say it with a pendant
Symbolising the eternal bond between a mother and child, DishiS Jewel’s Aahna Gold And Diamond Pendant stunning piece of jewellery serves as a heartfelt tribute to the woman who has always been there for you. With its timeless design and exquisite craftsmanship, it’s a gift that will forever sparkle in her heart, just like the precious bond you share.
Price: Rs 19,634.79. Available online.
Picture perfect
Give your mom the gift of long-lasting beauty with MARS Super Stay Lipsticks Set. Indulge her with this luxurious collection of lipsticks that offer buttery smooth application, transfer and smudge-proof wear, and long-lasting colour. It is perfect for the mom-on-the-go who deserves to look and feel her best throughout the day. Each lipstick in this set is carefully crafted to provide hours of comfortable wear, ensuring that she can enjoy her special day without the need for constant touch-ups.
Price: Rs 699. Available online.
For the plant mom
If she is a plant lover, you must gift her planters from Bonasila that offers a wide variety. Their small planters, Celosi, are very lightweight yet promise to decorate treasured furniture and floors just right. The bowl-shaped design gives a touch of unique artistry. Formed with pentagonal shapes, Pento is a geometrically inspired planter that can be placed over coffee tables, corner tables, office desks etc. Luccio is crafted with unique aesthetics along with FRP which makes it extremely tough and provides a perfect modern twist. These small tabletop planters have modern curves with great strength and stability. They are perfectly suitable for table tops, work desks, kitchen counters, dining tables, and coffee tables, or could be used as cachepot. Leppo is a simple yet significant designer planter. Be it entrance lobbies or drawing halls, it is a perfect host for welcoming plants.
Price range: Rs 1,175 to Rs 2,940.
Make a statement
Perona’s iconic Estrella dress is a masterpiece of tailoring, fashioned from a distinctive fluid triacetate blend. Its elegant twisted halter neckline and relaxed, elongated silhouette are complemented by a sleek zipper closure. You mom is going to love it!
Price: Rs 16,500. Available online.
A box full of love
The Mother’s Day Box from Kama Ayurveda is intricately curated to pamper our mothers' and caretakers with love. The box features the benefits of turmeric and rose water, containing products such as Suvarna Haldi Chandan Bright Face Pack, Pure Rosewater, Eladi Hydrating Light Cream, and All Natural Sunscreen. Moreover, the box also offers flexibility with its customizable medium-sized empty box. Send it to your mom and make her feel unique beyond words.
Price: Rs 4,830. Available online.
Sari, not sorry
The India Craft House’s labour of love and commitment to Indian art forms is reflected in its diverse collections. To grace your wardrobe with yet another gem of Indian handicraft art, the brand has launched its new Bengal Handwoven Saris in summer-friendly fabrics like Khadi cotton, linen, and matka silk, perfect to gift your mothers. The vibrant colour palette makes these sarees a versatile option for office wear and daily use in summer. The natural colours complement all Indian skin tones and make you stand out in the crowd. The replicated geometric pattern, Ikat detailing, and Gamcha Checkered detailing keep the design of the sari interesting.
Price starts at Rs 3,770. Available online.
Pearl love
If your mom is someone who loves pearls, these exquisite pieces from Totapari can make for the best gift. By incorporating traditional Indian techniques such as Meenakari and Jadau, the brand presents elegant and timeless silver and gold-plated brass jewelry. The intricate design of Baroque Pearl Drop Necklace showcases the beauty of baroque pearls, creating an eye-catching piece that pairs well with casual and formal attire alike. While the multi-layered pearl necklace lens a touch of luxury. Adorned with pearls of different sizes, this versatile piece can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Let you mom channel regal elegance with Royal Pearl Necklace that features a blend of pearls and gold. A perfect addition to any jewelry collection, it’s a timeless piece that adds sophistication to any look; or watch her make a statement with Bold Graduated Pearl Danglers that boast graduated pearls.
Their potli collection is also not to be missed. The Pink Velvety Vista Potli, Midnight romance potli and Royal Beige Velvet Potli are a thoughtful assemblage of silk, gold, brocade, Banarasi fabrics, finely stitched together. It has satin lining and proper cushioning.
Prices range between Rs 3,100 to Rs 19,000 (for jewellery). Available online.
Prices range between Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,500. Available online.
Fixderma Anti Ageing Face Serum
Anti-ageing serum works by increasing firmness, smoothness, and elasticity of the skin. The potent combination of peptides, pro retinol, and hyaluronic acid helps restore a youthful smooth glow by diminishing the visible signs of aging, and by clarifying an oily skin appearance.
Price: Rs 725. Available online.
Lips don't lie
If your mom hates adding heavy powder blushes and drying liquid lipsticks, perhaps you should consider gifting her Blur’s all new multipurpose ‘Feels like a Birthday Cake’ lip and cheek glaze! Available in 10 beautiful shades, this tint adds a touch of hydration to lips and enhances their natural colour to give the most effortless look. If your mom needs something that works hands-off, this moisturising formula, with all-natural ingredients like jojoba oil, hydrogenated castor oil, and vitamin E, might serve her well.
Price: On request. Available online.
Perfect for the summer
With the summers, a sunscreen that suits your mom’s unique skin needs is an ideal choice for gift. La Shield’s Mineral Sunscreen Range offers various options for all skin types, making it a thoughtful and practical gift for the mom who deserves the best. The La Shield Fisico Sunscreen with SPF 50 and PA+++ is 100% mineral-based, offering gentle protection without irritation. It's ideal for moms with sensitive skin who need extra care. For infrared protection, The La Shield IR Sunscreen Gel with SPF 30 and PA++++ shields against infrared rays, reducing skin stress from environmental pollutants. The La Shield Lite Sunscreen with SPF 50 and PA+++ targets uneven skin tone, offering visible improvements in just three weeks. Ideal for moms who have pigmented skin and are looking for an even complexion along with sun protection.
Price: On request. Available online.
Eyes always win!
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Vol. 4 is an eyeshadow palette which has a wide range of highly pigmented spring-inspired colours, from fresh floral tones and bright pops to muted mauves and rich neutrals. A palette that is simple to use and simply blends for morning-to-night looks. This eyeshadow is also perfect for those who are ready to take their makeup creativity to the next level. It is talc-free, alcohol-free, mineral oil-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and cruelty-free. Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Vol. 5 is an eyeshadow palette featuring 25 pigments for limitless artistry. The palette includes high-performance shades with a gorgeous lilac color story, curated by Norvina herself. This eyeshadow palette is perfect to experiment with new looks by adding colorful hues to them.
Price: Rs 7,950. Available online.
Pretty little things
Made using natural rattan, aka, cane, that is dyed black and hand-woven together with strips of cane bark in natural colours, in the classic “bunaai” pattern, The Green Collective makes for lovely, eco-friendly gifts for friends and family, and match with most decor, lending a unique charm to your home.
Price: Rs 1,500. Available online.
Diamonds dazzle
This Mother’s Day, elevate your gifting game with Raj Diamonds' exquisite Earrings OS. These earrings exude sophistication and grace, making them the ideal gift for the special person, your mother. Whether it’s a classic pair of diamond studs or a mesmerising drop design, these earrings are sure to captivate and delight.
Price: Rs 96,575. Available online.
Fresh and cool
Introducing the perfect Mother’s Day gift: Skin Fresh Cooling Mist Spray. It’s the ultimate rejuvenator for both skin and mood. Your mom will feel an instant cooling sensation that soothes and revitalises her skin while also calming her mind. Crafted with a refreshing blend of tea tree oil, Vetiver Floral Water, Peppermint Floral Water, and peppermint essential oil, this invigorating mist provides a burst of freshness with every spray.
Price: Rs 749. Available online.
Craft as you like it
Treat your mom to the ultimate Mother’s Day gift with the versatile Cricut Machine. This innovative tool opens up a world of possibilities for creating personalised gifts, stylish home décor, charming indoor decals, eye-catching wall signs, custom drinkware, and much more. Crafted with durability in mind, this sturdy machine effortlessly cuts through an array of materials, from delicate paper and iron-on to plush felt and lightweight leather. Its convenient built-in Bluetooth functionality enables wireless cutting, writing, and scoring, while the Cricut Design Space online software, accessible via iPad app, computer, tablet, or smartphone, empowers you to unleash your creativity with ease. Give your mom the gift of endless crafting possibilities!
Price: Rs 32,999. Available online.
Hair love!
Let your mother step into a world of hair care excellence with Dr. Batra’s Hair Fall Control Hair Care Kit, meticulously crafted by seasoned trichologists. This comprehensive kit features a quartet of essentials: Hair Oil, Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hair Vitalizing Serum, designed to cater to every strand’s needs. Imbued with a potent blend of botanical wonders, each product in the kit is a testament to Dr. Batra’s commitment to holistic hair wellness. From supporting hair growth to restoring scalp health, this collection nourishes tresses from root to tip, infusing them with vitality and strength. Harnessing the power of nature’s bounty, ingredients like Jojoba, Olive Oil, Hops, Henna, and Ginseng work in harmony to revitalise hair, prevent split ends, promote thicker locks, and enhance natural texture.
Price: Rs 2,252. Available online.