This collection of rugs is inspired by contemporary psychedelic artworks by artist Rex Ray

Understorey, an atelier of bespoke rugs artisanally crafted by the master weavers of Jaipur, has recently launched a collection of iconic hand-knotted rugs inspired by contemporary psychedelic artworks by artist Rex Ray. The collection is produced in collaboration with the artist Rex Ray’s body of work that includes an intricate blend of xerography, woodblock prints, mixed media techniques and his brilliance which transforms parabolic forms and abstract patterns into vibrant tapestries of colours. Crafted with precision by skilled artisans, each rug encapsulates the vibrant energy and abstract patterns synonymous with Rex Ray’s oeuvre.
"My father stumbled upon Rex Ray’s work through a chance encounter during his research. He was enamoured and fascinated by Ray’s avant-garde artistry and decided to create a rug and send it as a gift. Ray appreciated how his work, art on the wall, translated to art on the floor and decided to commission the rights to us and the Samad brothers," says Rahul Kapoor, co-founder of Understorey.
The Rex Ray Collection is not just about rugs, it embodies the alchemy that occurs when two creative worlds collide. Drawing inspiration from mid-century modernism, Dada and Pop Art, these rugs are a living testament to the intersection of creativity and craftsmanship. "The Rex Ray Collection is a metamorphosis of Rex Ray's artwork into our bespoke rug collections, bridging art and craftsmanship. We use premium-sourced pure wool and a vast colour palette ranging from white to oranges, purples, blues, and browns," Rahul informs us.
The collection is an ode to contemporary art transformed into vibrant tapestries of colour. A profound connection with one of Rex’s masterpieces inspired the creation of this collection, a unique synthesis of artistry and textile craftsmanship, a visual ode to Rex Ray’s artistic ethos. "We worked closely with our skilled artisans at Understorey to reimagine Rex’s artistic expression. We blended traditional craftsmanship with his avant-garde designs. The collection re-imagines every parabolic form and abstract pattern, depicting a tale of our rugs’ artistic spirit. We meticulously translated his vibrant and imaginative world onto each rug through centuries-old weaving and knotting techniques, ensuring that every rug is a veritable canvas of his splendid artistry," Rahul shares.
Marvel at the mesmerising drop-shaped weaves cascading from top to bottom in Labyrinth, reminiscent of hanging beads on a thread, translated into the fabric of this rug. Dominated by elegant black, blue, and red hues, the Labyrinth bursts with lively pops of white, orange, purple, and blue, creating a visual vibrancy that transforms any space. The Celestial rug came to life with unabridged bright colours. Picture radiant abstracts of leaves elegantly hanging from popping ropes and others sparkling with flowers, all diligently brought to existence through their knotting expertise.
"The rugs from our collaboration with Rex Ray Studios are versatile and showcase a dynamic kaleidoscopic design, breathing new life into your homes with bursts of colour. The Labyrinth rug is a vivid masterpiece that can be used in the living area. It will serve as a vibrant focal point that sparks engaging conversations and adds a playful element to your space. Our rugs can be used as floor coverings and as intriguing wall art to enhance your living space by infusing radiance," says Rahul.
Price starts at Rs 3,250 per square foot.
Available online.
