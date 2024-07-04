This collection of rugs is inspired by contemporary psychedelic artworks by artist Rex Ray

The collection is an ode to contemporary art transformed into vibrant tapestries of colour. A profound connection with one of Rex’s masterpieces inspired the creation of this collection, a unique synthesis of artistry and textile craftsmanship, a visual ode to Rex Ray’s artistic ethos. "We worked closely with our skilled artisans at Understorey to reimagine Rex’s artistic expression. We blended traditional craftsmanship with his avant-garde designs. The collection re-imagines every parabolic form and abstract pattern, depicting a tale of our rugs’ artistic spirit. We meticulously translated his vibrant and imaginative world onto each rug through centuries-old weaving and knotting techniques, ensuring that every rug is a veritable canvas of his splendid artistry," Rahul shares.