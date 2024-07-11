Add a touch of sophistication to your bathroom space with this luxurious collection

A collaboration between award-winning designer Terri Pecora and the team at VitrA, the Plural collection transcends traditional boundaries, transforming the bathroom into a haven of vintage allure and contemporary sophistication. Inspired by the iconic aesthetic of the mid-20th century, Plural seamlessly integrates light and airy furniture into the bathroom environment, evoking the warmth and familiarity of a vintage living room. Before we delve into details, we wanted to know why the collection is called Plural, and Tirthankar Sarkar from the brand, tells us, “The collection is called Plural to signify its multifaceted nature and the diverse possibilities it offers in bathroom design. The name reflects the idea of integrating multiple styles, sizes, and functions to accommodate diverse tastes and needs. Plural represents the concept of bringing people and elements together, fostering a sense of connection and shared experiences within the bathroom space.”
The collection features a seamless integration of various bathroom elements, offering novel solutions for plumbing components. Each piece is thoughtfully curated with harmonious forms and diverse size options, allowing for customisation to fit different bathroom layouts and preferences. “The colours used in Plural are carefully chosen to complement the vintage-inspired design, providing options that range from neutral tones to more vibrant hues, ensuring versatility in style expression. The monoblock and vanity basins, and bowls are now available in white, matt black, matt white, matt taupe, matt moss green, matt terrarosa, and matt clay beige,” Tirthankar shares.
The materials used are a sophisticated combination of solid wood and ceramic. This blend not only adds to the collection's visual appeal but also ensures durability and functionality, making the pieces both stylish and practical. The finishes in the Plural Collection are refined and luxurious, contributing to the overall sense of sensual luxury. The VitrA Plural Collection elevates the bathroom from a purely utilitarian space to a haven of relaxation and connection. Its innovative approach to integrating plumbing components and the thoughtful curation of each element ensure a seamless and sophisticated bathroom environment. This not only improves the aesthetic appeal but also enhances the overall comfort and usability of the bathroom, making it a place where modern living and timeless elegance converge.
Price on request. Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain