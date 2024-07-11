Add a touch of sophistication to your bathroom space with this luxurious collection

A collaboration between award-winning designer Terri Pecora and the team at VitrA, the Plural collection transcends traditional boundaries, transforming the bathroom into a haven of vintage allure and contemporary sophistication. Inspired by the iconic aesthetic of the mid-20th century, Plural seamlessly integrates light and airy furniture into the bathroom environment, evoking the warmth and familiarity of a vintage living room. Before we delve into details, we wanted to know why the collection is called Plural, and Tirthankar Sarkar from the brand, tells us, “The collection is called Plural to signify its multifaceted nature and the diverse possibilities it offers in bathroom design. The name reflects the idea of integrating multiple styles, sizes, and functions to accommodate diverse tastes and needs. Plural represents the concept of bringing people and elements together, fostering a sense of connection and shared experiences within the bathroom space.”