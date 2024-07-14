This captivating line of furniture is a fusion of bygone elegance and modern innovation

The noir aesthetic, characterised by darkness and intrigue, becomes a springboard for exploration. “We were inspired by the allure of Hollywood’s black-and-white era,” says Keerthi, “but we wanted to infuse it with an outlook towards modernism, embracing timeless monochromatic palettes, celebrating the rich history and sophistication of black-and-white imagery. This era’s emphasis on shades, contrasts, and visual storytelling through the absence of colour is a key inspiration.” The result is a collection that transcends conventional boundaries, where classic elements are reimagined for contemporary living.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, each piece embodies a harmonious blend of the past and future. Take the Bon sofa, for example. Its organic shapes and curved lines evoke a sense of comfort and togetherness, a nod to the social spaces of yesteryear. Yet, these elements are delivered with a modern twist, as Keerthi explains, “One of our main aims was to design a sofa that’s versatile and comfortable. This means no straight corners — it’s all rounded, pleasant and smooth!”