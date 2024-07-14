This captivating line of furniture is a fusion of bygone elegance and modern innovation

Step back into the golden age of Hollywood, a world of silent movies and monochrome glamour, with Wa Bespoke by Sage Living’s latest collection, The Noir. This captivating line of furniture isn’t just a nostalgic nod to the past; it’s a fusion of bygone elegance and modern innovation. The Noir collection, as founders Keerthi Tummala and Ram Kabadi describe it, “emerges as the epitome of elegance and innovation.”
The noir aesthetic, characterised by darkness and intrigue, becomes a springboard for exploration. “We were inspired by the allure of Hollywood’s black-and-white era,” says Keerthi, “but we wanted to infuse it with an outlook towards modernism, embracing timeless monochromatic palettes, celebrating the rich history and sophistication of black-and-white imagery. This era’s emphasis on shades, contrasts, and visual storytelling through the absence of colour is a key inspiration.” The result is a collection that transcends conventional boundaries, where classic elements are reimagined for contemporary living.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, each piece embodies a harmonious blend of the past and future. Take the Bon sofa, for example. Its organic shapes and curved lines evoke a sense of comfort and togetherness, a nod to the social spaces of yesteryear. Yet, these elements are delivered with a modern twist, as Keerthi explains, “One of our main aims was to design a sofa that’s versatile and comfortable. This means no straight corners — it’s all rounded, pleasant and smooth!”
The collection offers a variety of statement pieces designed to elevate any space. The Koko bench, with its refined silhouette and soft boucle fabric, exudes a timeless elegance. Meanwhile, the Sesame console, crafted from luxurious noir French marble, stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to both aesthetics and quality. “The colours and patterns in the marble were thought to add a unique character to each piece,” explains Ram, “making them not just furniture, but art.”
