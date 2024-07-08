Exquisite design meets festive cheer

You hunt for perfect gifts begins and ends here! Kollage, the premier silverware brand known for its stunning craftsmanship and innovative designs, unveils its captivating Holiday Gift Edit.
Curated with love, crafted with expertise
These gifts have been curated with love. They're the perfect way to share the warmth of the season with your cherished ones, whether you're celebrating near or far.
Kollage's Holiday Gift Edit features a selection of exquisite pieces crafted from pure copper or brass, meticulously plated with fine silver, and finished with a luxurious lacquer for exceptional shine and durability. Each item embodies the brand's commitment to exceptional design and quality at an accessible price point.
A symphony of form and function
The collection boasts a range of captivating pieces, each a testament to the brand's dedication to pushing boundaries. The Laxmi Ganesh Set, a symbol of prosperity and good fortune, sits elegantly on an agate stone base, adding a touch of natural beauty to any table.
Inspired by the Mobius strip, a symbol of infinity, the Mobius Round Photo Frame offers a unique way to showcase cherished memories. The Pleated Vase, a masterpiece from skilled artisans, embodies timeless elegance, while the Silver Plated Champagne Flute adds a touch of sophistication to any celebratory toast.
For the quirky and the classic
The whimsical Melt Tealight Holders, crafted from pure copper with a silver finish, resemble melting candles, adding a playful touch to any space. For those who appreciate a touch of the exotic, the Pineapple Bowl and the Stone Age Bowl offer unique serving options that are sure to spark conversation.
Gifts that keep on giving
Whether you seek a statement piece like the intricately hammered elephant or a more classic option like the Wine Goblet, the Holiday Gift Edit offers something for every taste. These exquisite pieces are not just gifts; they are heirlooms in the making, designed to be cherished for years to come.
A gift beyond price
Deepak Whorra of Kollage, emphasises the brand's philosophy, "We believe in avoiding the Griffin's Paradox. Luxury shouldn't be about exorbitant prices, but about exceptional design and quality that offer true value."
This season, give the gift of exquisite design and exceptional craftsmanship with the Holiday Gift Edit. Let your loved ones experience the convergence of beauty and functionality, and create memories that will last a lifetime.