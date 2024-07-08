Exquisite design meets festive cheer

Kollage's Holiday Gift Edit features a selection of exquisite pieces crafted from pure copper or brass, meticulously plated with fine silver, and finished with a luxurious lacquer for exceptional shine and durability. Each item embodies the brand's commitment to exceptional design and quality at an accessible price point.

A symphony of form and function

The collection boasts a range of captivating pieces, each a testament to the brand's dedication to pushing boundaries. The Laxmi Ganesh Set, a symbol of prosperity and good fortune, sits elegantly on an agate stone base, adding a touch of natural beauty to any table.

Inspired by the Mobius strip, a symbol of infinity, the Mobius Round Photo Frame offers a unique way to showcase cherished memories. The Pleated Vase, a masterpiece from skilled artisans, embodies timeless elegance, while the Silver Plated Champagne Flute adds a touch of sophistication to any celebratory toast.

For the quirky and the classic

The whimsical Melt Tealight Holders, crafted from pure copper with a silver finish, resemble melting candles, adding a playful touch to any space. For those who appreciate a touch of the exotic, the Pineapple Bowl and the Stone Age Bowl offer unique serving options that are sure to spark conversation.

Gifts that keep on giving

Whether you seek a statement piece like the intricately hammered elephant or a more classic option like the Wine Goblet, the Holiday Gift Edit offers something for every taste. These exquisite pieces are not just gifts; they are heirlooms in the making, designed to be cherished for years to come.