Create a truly unique outdoor space that reflects your individuality with Eden Collection

Sustainability is woven into the very fabric of the Eden Collection. The Refolo set, for example, showcases the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly practices. “The sleeper wood bench is made from reclaimed railway track sleepers, giving new life to discarded materials,” says Srivats. This set, featuring a large coffee table with rope detailing and weathered teak wood accents, is a conversation starter, sure to impress guests with its blend of style and environmental consciousness.

For those who love to entertain outdoors, the Lama dining set offers the perfect blend of elegance and functionality. “The mix of wood and metal elements exudes a sense of understated luxury,”explains Srivats. The base of the table is made of wood and features a stone top, while the chairs, with their metal frames and rope weaving, complement the table beautifully. This set is a must-have for discerning homeowners who appreciate both form and function.

For a touch of whimsy, the Two seater swing offers a delightful retreat. Made from wicker and premium outdoor fabric, it exudes charm and elegance. “An organic cotton throw adds a touch of cosiness, perfect for lounging with a loved one or enjoying a quiet moment alone,” says Srivats. This swing is a testament to the brand’s commitment to creating outdoor spaces that inspire and delight.