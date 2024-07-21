Create a truly unique outdoor space that reflects your individuality with Eden Collection

Amidst the vibrant world of design, The Garden Room (TGR) emerges as a haven, where outdoor living transcends the ordinary. The brainchild of Srivats Kejriwal, Siddhant Agarwal, Smriti Agarwal, and Arihant Jain, each brings a unique expertise in designing furniture for outdoor living. Their Eden Collection offers a curated selection of furniture, with each piece a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and innovative design.
“From the initial concept to the final design, every step is infused with creativity and attention to detail,” says Srivats Kejriwal of TGR. This dedication to detail is evident in pieces like the Passa lounger set, a masterpiece of design and comfort. “Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, it embodies our brand ethos of being premium and sophisticated,” explains Srivats. The metal structure, polished to resemble wood, adds warmth and elegance, while the rope weaving and durable fabric upholstery ensure its suitability for any outdoor setting.
Sustainability is woven into the very fabric of the Eden Collection. The Refolo set, for example, showcases the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly practices. “The sleeper wood bench is made from reclaimed railway track sleepers, giving new life to discarded materials,” says Srivats. This set, featuring a large coffee table with rope detailing and weathered teak wood accents, is a conversation starter, sure to impress guests with its blend of style and environmental consciousness.
For those who love to entertain outdoors, the Lama dining set offers the perfect blend of elegance and functionality. “The mix of wood and metal elements exudes a sense of understated luxury,”explains Srivats. The base of the table is made of wood and features a stone top, while the chairs, with their metal frames and rope weaving, complement the table beautifully. This set is a must-have for discerning homeowners who appreciate both form and function.
For a touch of whimsy, the Two seater swing offers a delightful retreat. Made from wicker and premium outdoor fabric, it exudes charm and elegance. “An organic cotton throw adds a touch of cosiness, perfect for lounging with a loved one or enjoying a quiet moment alone,” says Srivats. This swing is a testament to the brand’s commitment to creating outdoor spaces that inspire and delight.
The Eden Collection extends beyond individual pieces. They offer 100 percent customisation, allowing you to create a truly unique outdoor space that reflects your individuality. “From the design concept to the final product, we know for sure that the magnetic allure of outdoor elegance will endure and influence people worldwide,” says Srivats.
Price starts at Rs 90,000. Available online.
