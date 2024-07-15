Elevate your home with this vibrant collaboration

Forget bland basics and minimalist monotony. This season, your home is about to get a serious infusion of personality, thanks to the powerhouse design duo Saaksha & Kinni and their electrifying collaboration with Westside.
The designer darlings, known for their opulent take on traditional Indian textiles with a contemporary twist, are back for round two of their wildly successful Honey I’m Home collection, exclusively for Westside. As Saaksha and Kinni themselves declare, they’re “shaking things up” with a burst of colour and playful motifs. This isn’t your grandma’s floral print — think bold bird illustrations, playful stitch effects, and a sense of wild, free-spirited adventure.
This exclusive collection goes beyond the usual throw pillows and tablecloths. Imagine serving tea on a tray adorned with their signature prints, or curling up in a kimono that’s more of an art piece than loungewear. Westside x Saaksha & Kinni offers a diverse array of products, from serveware and mugs to cushions, table linen, tote bags, and kimonos. It’s a chance to transform your everyday living space into a vibrant, artistic haven, all at an accessible price point.
This collaboration isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about a love for coming home. As Saaksha and Kinni say, they want their designs to make you “look forward to coming home!” In a world obsessed with travel and the next big adventure, this collection reminds us that the most joyful moments can be found within the walls of our own homes, surrounded by beauty and a touch of whimsy.
So, ditch the generic homeware and embrace the artistry. With Saaksha & Kinni’s Honey I’m Home 2.0 collection for Westside, your home is no longer just a shelter — it’s a statement.
Price on request. Available online and in stores.
