Mexicola Collection: A fusion of Cuban spirit and Indian design inspiration

Previously, they also delved into African design aesthetics for the Kuruka collection, drawing inspiration from their travels to Masai Mara. As Avani reflects, “We hope to experiment with design inspiration that can be absorbed through simple attention to detail across diverse global cultures.”

The philosophy of celebrating the intricate beauty nestled within simplicity also steered the brand’s creative direction for photographing the collection. Featuring Adil Hussain, the brand orchestrated a scenic outdoor shoot to capture Mexicola’s cultural depth against a raw, natural backdrop. The resulting visuals portray a cosmopolitan charm interweaved with an effortless ambience of tropical luxury. The collection showcases the brand’s unwavering attention to detail, a trait that permeates all aspects of its creative explorations.

“While crafting each collection, we strive to delve deeper into the culture that captivates us. We felt an intrinsic connection to Cuban culture through its values, manifested in its food, design, and everyday life. This exploratory journey led us to curate a collection that blends elements borrowed from Cuban culture with new inspirations, right here in India,” shares Avani.