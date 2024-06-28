Mexicola Collection: A fusion of Cuban spirit and Indian design inspiration

Captivated by the intricate textures of a humble avocado, Avani and Akshay Khurana of Beyond Dreams have embarked on an experimental journey to infuse the lively Cuban spirit into the brand’s evolving lifestyle design narrative.
From Havana to home, Beyond Dreams’ Mexicola collection is an ode to design inspiration found in life’s subtle yet profound moments, unveiling the understated beauty of simplicity.
Previously, they also delved into African design aesthetics for the Kuruka collection, drawing inspiration from their travels to Masai Mara. As Avani reflects, “We hope to experiment with design inspiration that can be absorbed through simple attention to detail across diverse global cultures.”
The philosophy of celebrating the intricate beauty nestled within simplicity also steered the brand’s creative direction for photographing the collection. Featuring Adil Hussain, the brand orchestrated a scenic outdoor shoot to capture Mexicola’s cultural depth against a raw, natural backdrop. The resulting visuals portray a cosmopolitan charm interweaved with an effortless ambience of tropical luxury. The collection showcases the brand’s unwavering attention to detail, a trait that permeates all aspects of its creative explorations.
“While crafting each collection, we strive to delve deeper into the culture that captivates us. We felt an intrinsic connection to Cuban culture through its values, manifested in its food, design, and everyday life. This exploratory journey led us to curate a collection that blends elements borrowed from Cuban culture with new inspirations, right here in India,” shares Avani.
The key pieces in the Mexicola collection include the Bayano bar unit and the Mayari bed, both featuring voluptuous arched forms inspired by Cuban Art Deco architectural elements, making them standout additions to any space. The design captures the essence of Cuban elegance by seamlessly blending nostalgic cultural heritage with modern craftsmanship. The collection also features sustainable furnishings inspired by Latin American serape prints and talavera tile patterns, evoking a vibrant summer ambience. These prints are designed with versatility in mind, suitable for wall coverings, cushions, upholstery, or curtains, adding a touch of Cuban charm to various aspects of interior décor.
For Avani and Akshay, the true essence of good design lies in the enchanting and diverse global stories it unfolds for its users. The launch of the Mexicola collection signifies the brand’s ongoing commitment to design exploration sans inhibitions, aiming to inspire and captivate with each new creation.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com