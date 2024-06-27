This collection is an ode to the beauty of our planet

Shop Kohra is known for featuring clean lines and flattering silhouettes that transition effortlessly from casual to formal. It uses materials like aloe vera, eucalyptus, hemp, organic cotton, bamboo textile, modal silk, and recycled polyester, popularising conscious fashion.
“The new collection — Far Away Escape — is inspired by the idea of an escape into nature’s embrace. It is an ode to the beauty of our planet with an earthy colour palette. It mirrors the tranquility of the natural world, inspired by the myriad shades of the sea and sandy shores and coral reefs. The colour palette adds warmth and earthy vibrancy reminiscent of sunny beach days and underwater world,” says Simrin Vadra, creative director.
Each piece in this collection tells a unique story. From the freedom of movement in shorts and shirts to the sophistication of pants and the effortless allure of coordinated sets, every design speaks of confidence and self-expression. “It’s a collection that encourages individuals to embrace their individuality, all while making a conscious choice to protect our environment. In a world where fashion meets ethics, this collection stands as a shining example of conscious style that transcends seasons and trends, inviting everyone to connect with nature and their inner selves,” she says.
The men’s wear line includes linens, khadi, crochet, cottons, hemp, cotton schiffli, muslins, eucalyptus, and tencel fabrics. You will find drawstring shirts, pants, vests, trousers, summer jackets, and T-shirts, shirts, unisex co-ords, hemp summer blazer sets and more.
It uses sustainable organic vegetable-based dyes derived from natural plant sources for ombrés and solid colours, minimising harmful environmental impact. The approach not only addresses the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products but also sets a standard for responsible fashion practices.
A collection is unique for its blend of sustainability, style, and storytelling. It caters to the modern, eco-conscious consumer who values both fashion and ethics, offering garments that are as kind to the planet as they are stylish and comfortable. “This collection encourages individuals to connect with nature and their inner selves, promoting a lifestyle that values sustainability and personal expression,” adds Simrin.
Price starts at Rs 4,000. Available online.
