Five low-maintenance plants for busy households

This classic plant is excellent for combating mold levels in your home. English Ivy’s trailing vines can be a striking visual element, cascading from shelves or hanging baskets. It adapts well to various light conditions but prefers cooler temperatures. Regular misting will keep it lush and vibrant.

Embrace the green revolution and invite these botanical superheroes into your home. Not only will they purify your air, but they’ll also add a touch of nature’s charm, making your living space healthier and more serene.

(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)