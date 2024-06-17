Four clever ways to maximise space in a small kitchen

When it comes to small kitchens, every inch counts. With a little bit of creativity and strategic planning, you can transform your compact cooking space into a functional and efficient area that maximizes every square foot. Here are eight practical tips to help you make the most of your small kitchen space.
Take advantage of vertical space by installing shelves or hanging racks on unused walls. Use these shelves to store frequently used items like cookbooks, spices and cooking utensils. Consider adding hooks or pegs underneath cabinets to hang mugs, pots and pans, freeing up valuable cabinet and countertop space.
Choose furniture pieces that serve multiple purposes to maximize functionality in a small kitchen. Look for kitchen islands or carts with built-in storage shelves or drawers to provide extra workspace and organization. Consider fold-down tables or drop-leaf countertops that can be expanded when needed and folded away when not in use.
Opt for slim, compact appliances designed specifically for small kitchens. Look for narrow refrigerators, slim-line dishwashers, and compact microwaves or toaster ovens that can fit seamlessly into tight spaces without sacrificing functionality. Consider investing in multi-purpose appliances like combination microwave-convection ovens or all-in-one washer-dryer units to save even more space.
Make the most of cabinet and drawer space by using organizers and dividers to keep items neat and accessible. Use stackable shelves or risers to double the storage capacity of your cabinets. Install pull-out racks or baskets inside cabinets to make reaching items at the back easier. Utilize drawer organizers for utensils, cutlery, and small kitchen gadgets to keep them organized and within reach.
By implementing these clever strategies, you can maximize space in your small kitchen and create a functional and organized cooking area that meets your needs without sacrificing style or efficiency.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)