Transform mundane objects into chic décor pieces with these crafty DIY ideas

Plastic, Plastic everywhere making reuse very rare! Use and throw bottles are one of the most widely used products around the globe that can't be reused. But some bottles are just too beautiful to throw in the trash can. Such bottles make the best companions to our leafy friends.

Cut the bottle in half and let your creative juices flow. Once you have brought out the Da Vinci sleeping in you, fill the now transformed pot with some soil and plant a fern which would need low maintenance. This helps to take a little burden from mother earth and fills in any empty spot on the table that needs a glow-up.

The jar with the lost lid