A new experiential furniture store in Bengaluru combines contemporary with old-school

It is a known fact that building homes is far easier than designing them. You can find brick, mortar and tile to put four walls together but the right sofa set is what truly sets a homely vibe. Thus, we are always on the lookout for stores and brands across the city with product catalogues that can turn any house into a home.

This is precisely how we stumbled upon Vaasa, a bespoke new furniture store tucked away in Sadashiva Nagar. Hidden away in one of the quiet lanes of the old Bengaluru under a canopy of bougainvillaea trees, Vaasa spreads across 3,600 square feet.

The two-floor store comes packed with several conceptual and experiential showcases, most of which are produced using reclaimed wood in variants of acacia and rubber. Upon arrival, you are welcomed by a massive textual wall décor that perfectly encapsulates the feeling of being at home.

You walk further and you find small tables adorned with art pieces. It is only when you are completely in the centre of the store that you start experiencing furniture first-hand.

On one side, the team has replicated the setup of a room with a bed, side table and also footboard bench. The other corner boasts products such as Chesterfield leather chairs with rolled arms and plush cushions have been positioned alongside a circular wooden table to re-create the setup of a living room.