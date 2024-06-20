This new collection pays homage to the intricacy of Parsi embroidery

It was while conducting extensive research on diverse Indian textile traditions that Chandrika Thatai, founder of FA Home, stumbled upon the rich and intricate motifs associated with Parsi embroidery.

Further research and she was drawn to replicate those styles in one of the collections by the brand and that is precisely what inspired Gara Odyssey. We speak to Chandrika about some of the creative processes behind the collection, the fabrics used and lots more.

Tell us a little about how you came across gara embroidery and what efforts you have put in place to revive it.

The inspiration behind the collection stems from a desire to preserve and promote India’s rich textile heritage, combined with a contemporary twist to make it relevant and appealing to modern audiences. Thus, to revive Parsi gara embroidery, we collaborated with skilled artisans, conducted workshops to train new artisans and sourced authentic materials to ensure the highest quality.

Tell us a little about the key elements associated with Parsi embroidery.

The key elements of Parsi embroidery include intricate floral and bird motifs, fine silk threads and detailed needlework that creates a textured and luxurious finish, often depicting nature-inspired themes.