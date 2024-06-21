This home decor brand just expanded its footing in Bengaluru with a second store!

Sometime last year, Nestasia made its debut in Bengaluru with its first offline store in RMZ Sarjapur. With a product catalogue based on the ethos of versatility and quality, the brand quickly managed to make its mark.
This positive and successful reception is what prompted founders, Aditi Murarka Agrawal and Anurag Agrawal to expand their reach with a second store, now open in Mantri Mall.
Much like the first store, the second one boasts a welcoming and stylish appeal. Even the colour palette for the walls and fittings, in muted pink and offwhite shades, has been kept the same.
The idea is to exude a homely atmosphere the minute you step foot inside and upon our visit, we certainly felt the feeling replicated. At the entrance, two diverse kinds of products are displayed.
On a small table, you will find kitchenware and lunchware essentials like tiffin boxes and steel bottles and positioned adjacent to it, is a three-tiered display with the most exquisite-looking sculptures, perfect for adding an artistic flair to your house.
You walk further and find a section solely for ceramic planters and potters. There is also a section with the prettiest cutlery on display. From ceramic bowls to crystal glassware, you can check it all out if you are looking to amp up your hosting duties.
Across this section is another display where small purchases like scented candles, lantern sages and cutwork light diffusers have been showcased and if you are looking for budget-friendly ways to add character to your house, don’t just walk here, run!
INR 270 onwards. At Mantri Mall.