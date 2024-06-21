This home decor brand just expanded its footing in Bengaluru with a second store!

The idea is to exude a homely atmosphere the minute you step foot inside and upon our visit, we certainly felt the feeling replicated. At the entrance, two diverse kinds of products are displayed.

On a small table, you will find kitchenware and lunchware essentials like tiffin boxes and steel bottles and positioned adjacent to it, is a three-tiered display with the most exquisite-looking sculptures, perfect for adding an artistic flair to your house.

You walk further and find a section solely for ceramic planters and potters. There is also a section with the prettiest cutlery on display. From ceramic bowls to crystal glassware, you can check it all out if you are looking to amp up your hosting duties.

Across this section is another display where small purchases like scented candles, lantern sages and cutwork light diffusers have been showcased and if you are looking for budget-friendly ways to add character to your house, don’t just walk here, run!

INR 270 onwards. At Mantri Mall.