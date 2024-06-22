Five must-have kitchen tools every home chef needs

Generosity isn’t the best policy when it comes to cooking. Whether you are a baker, a chef or aspiring to be one, a measuring cup is something that should be a part of your kitchen family. Whether you are an amateur trying to boil rice or a culinary artist who is trying to whip up a gourmet dish, measuring cups are something that every person in the culinary hierarchy needs.

Every chef is a warrior with the kitchen being the warfield, be equipped with the best weapons and may you come out delicious from the war.

(Written by S. Shruthi Darshini)