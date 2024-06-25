Four ways to weave your personality into home décor

A home is a place where you feel like you belong, something that is a stationary part of yourself. Such an extension of you should have your signature traits as well, right? Here are four top-notch suggestions for you to integrate your fantastic personality into your cosy home.

Glam it up

The simplest and most widely used way to incorporate your personal taste in home décor is to add properties that reflet you. If you are an artsy kind of person tweak your home with your artwork or with pieces that inspire you, if nature is your calling plants are opted for every corner or a music enthusiast has the walls decked up with postures of artists and title tracks. Show your personality through every showpiece and accessorise your house into a home.

Own your space

Home is the safe space you come back to after a day full of work and adventure, own up your safe space and make it serve your purpose. If rest is what you expect, maybe a hammock can be installed. If your house is a place where your creative juices flow, equip it with an art space. An avid gamer can have their own gaming room. Own up the space you live in and extend your personality traits to it.