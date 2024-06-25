Three ways to select the perfect lighting for every room in your house

Lighting is a critical element in interior design, influencing the mood, functionality and overall ambience of your home. Each room has its unique lighting needs and finding the perfect balance can transform your living space into a harmonious and inviting haven.
Here are three ways to choose the perfect lighting for every room in your home.
The first step in choosing the right lighting is to consider the primary function of the room. For instance, a kitchen requires bright, focused lighting for cooking and food preparation. Opt for a combination of overhead lighting and under-cabinet lights to eliminate shadows. In contrast, a living room benefits from a mix of ambient, task and accent lighting to create a versatile environment suitable for relaxation, reading and entertaining. Think about how you use each space and select lighting that enhances its functionality.
Layering your lighting involves combining different types of lights to achieve a balanced and flexible lighting scheme. The three main types of lighting are ambient (general lighting), task (focused lighting) and accent (decorative lighting). In a bedroom, for example, you might use a central overhead fixture for ambient light, bedside lamps for task lighting and wall sconces or string lights for accent lighting. This layered approach ensures you have the right light for every activity and mood.
Flexibility is essential in creating the perfect lighting environment. Dimmers allow you to adjust the brightness of your lights to suit different activities and moods, adding versatility to your lighting scheme. Smart lighting systems offer even more control, allowing you to change the colour and intensity of your lights remotely via a smartphone app. These technologies can enhance your lighting experience, providing the right ambience at any time with just a touch of a button.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)