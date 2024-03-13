Give your home a stunning makeover this season

Giving your home a makeover is a good idea to invite freshness into your living space. It is a fun adventure, and the key to achieving an aesthetic transformation lies in the careful selection of home collections. A well-thought-out makeover not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your home but also boosts its functionality, adapting to changing lifestyles. Moreover, embracing change through home redesign is important for keeping your space vibrant and inviting, ensuring it remains a source of joy and relaxation. We have curated a list that can help you redefine your home.
Alf Italia Oceanum bedroom set collection
Alf Italia Oceanum collection exemplifies the seamless integration of practicality and artistic craftsmanship offering a luxurious sanctuary for your home. The Oceanum collection includes a dresser, bedside table, tall chest of drawers, mirror, desk and wardrobes. Whether you opt for individual pieces or a comprehensive composition, this collection allows you to customise your bedroom space to perfection. The highlight is the exquisite Cobalt Eucalyptus Veneer High Gloss finish, setting a tone of elegance throughout. Each piece undergoes a series of manual procedures, transforming it into a unique masterpiece that reflects an unparalleled level of craftsmanship.
Price on request. Available online.
Italian Leather Sofa Collection by Pelican
Pelican’s Italian Leather Sofa Collection is a symphony of premium craftsmanship. Each designer leather sofa set and couch is sculpted from the finest Italian leather, merging elegance with long-lasting sturdiness. Experience luxury and durability, exclusively crafted for those with discerning tastes. The leather sofa collection features the best Italian leather, meticulously handcrafted in their state of the art manufacturing facility.
Price on request. Available online.
The Water Meadow Collection by ILIV
The Water Meadow series showcases exceptional craftsmanship, highlighting intricate hand-painted watercolour depictions of flowers and landscapes. Each item within this collection is a masterpiece. By carefully choosing digitally printed cotton and linen-like fabrics, the collection seamlessly captures the elegance of nature, transforming it into a modern and rejuvenating interior aesthetic. From graceful wild grasses to detailed weaves, the collection skillfully incorporates these elements into plush boucle textures. The outcome is a balanced fusion that introduces the serenity of nature into living spaces, forming a tranquil sanctuary amidst the fast-paced pace of contemporary life.
Price on request. Available online.
The Secret Garden outdoor table collection by Poltrona Frau
Crafted from solid teak wood in a natural finish, The Secret Garden table boasts a generously sized frame and top, featuring a staved pattern reminiscent of bygone nautical eras, imbuing outdoor spaces with a timeless elegance. Notably, the table’s easy disassembly and reassembly offer flexibility in creating diverse configurations for various outdoor settings.
Price on request. Available online.