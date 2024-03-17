A Display of Mettle

Product designer Mukul Goel views the completion of his latest works of home decor—The Deccan Collection—not as an end, but a beginning. Inspired by nature, he believes that the line adds to his ever-evolving design lexicon.

The idea for the range struck him during a recent rock climbing expedition. As Goel navigated the expansive boulders, he was enraptured by their formidable strength and beauty. “Sitting atop one of them, gazing at the sky, I was overtaken by a sense of awe. This raw connection to the natural world has since become an integral part of my life,” says the Gurugram-based, 58-year-old director and principal designer at Designwise India Pvt Ltd.