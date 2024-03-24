White Studios attempts a modern take on folk art with a new collection

What has empathy got to do with product design? Ask Gitesh Mehta, the founder of contemporary furniture and home decor company White Studios, and he says, “Just about everything.” The 25-year-old elaborates, “Empathy coupled with sensitivity is the cornerstone of design. They breathe life into inanimate objects, transforming them from mere physical structures into emotional pieces. When infused with passion, patience, and curiosity, products carry an emotional depth too often missing from the world around us.”

White Studios’s latest Zoi collection—named after the Greek word for ‘life’—aptly embodies Mehta’s belief system. Imbuing the essence of Warli folk art, originating from the north Sahyadri range in Maharashtra, the line features sharp and sleek contemporary pieces, including serving plates, platters, candle holders and accent furniture.

Mehta’s product design journey began at the Unitedworld Institute of Design (UID), Gandhinagar, where hands-on learning encouraged him to engage with both theoretical concepts and their practical application.

“I developed a profound interest in exploring diverse materials. Working with mediums such as wood, metal, acrylic, resin and leather, allowed me to appreciate their unique qualities, and understand their potential. I realised that true innovation in product design can only be achieved if one becomes intuitive of human needs and delivers tailor-made solutions,” he says. Add to this, the founder’s background in production that primed him to explore countless possibilities.