Mother's Day 2024: Thoughtful home décor gifts

As Mother's Day approaches, it's the perfect time to express gratitude and love to the incredible women who have shaped our lives. Whether you're celebrating your mom, a beloved grandmother, a mother figure, or a close friend stepping into a maternal role, finding the right gift can convey your appreciation in a meaningful way.
Whether she’s a maximalist who loves to decorate every nook and cranny with art works and curios, or a minimalist who loves cosy corners, we’ve got just the right curated drop to treat her this Mother’s Day.
If she loves entertaining, the Nixon Cheese Board and Knife Set by Jonathan Adler, available at Opulin, can elevate her culinary experience. Crafted from solid brass with Adler's iconic Nixon pattern, it combines functionality with timeless elegance. Ideal for hosting gatherings or indulging in solo culinary creations, it's the perfect gift for the mom who loves cooking.
For mothers who cherish greenery, Dash Square presents elegant planters as a perfect soothing gift. This stylish addition not only enhances the beauty of any space but also brings a sense of tranquillity with their lush greenery. Treat your mother to these graceful planters and let her nurture her love for nature.
For the mom who adores adorable yet practical accessories, the Elephu and Pantheras Collection from Escape by Creatomy is a delightful gift option. Inspired by the charming shapes of elephants and panthers, these pieces add whimsy to any space. Perfect for organising keys, jewellery, or candles, they bring both style and functionality to her daily routine.
For mothers with a passion for aesthetic prints, the Manual Revert collection at Maishaa is a true marvel of craftsmanship. With intricate pinstripes adorning vibrant blues, reds, greens, and soft beiges, each piece is a masterpiece of elegance. Embrace the beauty of detailed design and vibrant hues with this stunning collection.
For mothers who cherish their reading time, The Poldina Reverso is a perfect blend of sophistication and innovation. This cordless table lamp, powered by rechargeable batteries, not only brightens up spaces but also creates a mesmerising ambience with its radiant glow. It's a captivating addition to any reading nook or bedside table.
This Mother’s Day, surprise your mom with this oversized vase that is a conversation starter. Hand-painted, 3D printed and crafted from recycled polylactic acid (PLA), this design masterpiece brings nature closer and is a warm antidote to the cool palette. This eclectic visual cocktail adds panache to any space that it occupies.
For mothers who take pride in their outdoor gardens, Stone Art offers exquisite bronze sculptures that make for a perfect gift. These stunning pieces not only add aesthetic charm to garden spaces but also reflect the love and dedication poured into maintaining them. Elevate your mother's garden with these timeless treasures.
Experience the elegance of the Polyphon Table Lamp from Bay Window, a flawless blend of modern aesthetics and timeless allure, which can be a perfect gift for Mother’s day. Crafted to perfection, its captivating design and gentle illumination evoke a cozy ambiance, ideal for cherished moments and intimate conversations with your mom. Surprise her with this radiant gift, adding warmth and sophistication to your home.
If your mother adores candles, Vyom By Shuchita offers the perfect Mother’s Day gift. These beautifully crafted candles, presented in an adorable box, add warmth and ambiance to any space. Treat your mother to these delightful candles and let her bask in their soothing glow on her special day.
This Mother's Day, treat your mom to gorgeous Rococo Milano candle holders and indulge her sense of luxury. Each piece is crafted from a variety of opulent materials, such as metal, glass, stone, and ceramic, and it lends a touch of elegance to any area. These stylishly versatile candle holders are sure to delight her, regardless of her preference for the timeless charm of ceramic or the durability of metal.
Surprise your mom with the epitome of elegance and craftsmanship this Mother’s Day with the stunning collection of glass vases. Each piece in this exquisite collection showcases the unparalleled artistry of skilled glass artisans who have mastered the ancient craft of glass blowing. Handcrafted in Arjun Rathi's esteemed studio, these vases are true works of art, boasting intricate designs and flawless finishes that reflect the utmost care and precision in their creation.
Make your Mother’s Day special by gifting your mom these stunning collections of glass vases by Maison by Nirmals. Crafted with precision, they blend translucency and opaqueness in a stunning display of colour. Perfect for any space, these high-quality vases come in various shapes, adding elegance and charm to her home décor. Let her watch as light dances through these enchanting pieces, bringing a touch of sophistication to every room.
Illuminate her world with the Luxaddi Greek Style lamp this Mother's Day. Crafted with love and attention to detail, it's a unique piece that reflects her exquisite taste. Let her bask in the warm glow of its beauty and feel cherished with every flick of the switch.