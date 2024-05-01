Mother's Day 2024: Thoughtful home décor gifts

As Mother's Day approaches, it's the perfect time to express gratitude and love to the incredible women who have shaped our lives. Whether you're celebrating your mom, a beloved grandmother, a mother figure, or a close friend stepping into a maternal role, finding the right gift can convey your appreciation in a meaningful way.

Whether she’s a maximalist who loves to decorate every nook and cranny with art works and curios, or a minimalist who loves cosy corners, we’ve got just the right curated drop to treat her this Mother’s Day.