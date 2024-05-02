Flowers aren't the only way to add colour to a garden. How to paint with foliage

The polka dot plant (Hypoestes phyllostachya) is a party in a pot (or garden bed), its vibrant foliage splashed with pink, white or red blotches or dots. Typically growing 12 to 18 inches tall, with some varieties reaching 3 feet, the plant thrives best in part sun (perennial in zones 10-11).

Angel wings (Caladium), prized for their intricately patterned, arrowhead-shaped foliage, can grow up to 2 feet tall. Each plant sends up individual leaves of pink, red, white and/or green, their veins and, often, colored margins brightening partially shady spots (perennial in zones 8-12).

With hundreds of varieties in different heights, colors, leaf sizes and shapes, there’s likely a Coleus for every garden or container. Most prefer shade, some can tolerate sun, and all quickly grow into dense clusters to provide near-instant gratification (perennial in zones 10-11).