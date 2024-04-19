Personalise your home with some statement pieces this summer

One of the 10 important rules of home décor is to find the focal point; and to accentuate this focal point, statement pieces work best. Small or big, the size is your choice; what’s more important is whatever you choose should tell ‘your’ story; because making it personal matters. To help you spruce up your space, home décor brand Ashnam has launched its new coll e c t i o n o f h o m e décor pieces called Elysian Elements that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of India. “It is a testament to the craftsmanship that defines our country, ” says founder Manojkumar Sharma, introducing the collection. He further shares, “This collection resonates with an earthy tone and feel. The colours are rusty and closer to nature. It features animals, flowers, and humans, all part of nature, to create a beautiful world where we live in harmony.”