Personalise your home with some statement pieces this summer

One of the 10 important rules of home décor is to find the focal point; and to accentuate this focal point, statement pieces work best. Small or big, the size is your choice; what’s more important is whatever you choose should tell ‘your’ story; because making it personal matters. To help you spruce up your space, home décor brand Ashnam has launched its new coll e c t i o n o f h o m e décor pieces called Elysian Elements that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of India. “It is a testament to the craftsmanship that defines our country, ” says founder Manojkumar Sharma, introducing the collection. He further shares, “This collection resonates with an earthy tone and feel. The colours are rusty and closer to nature. It features animals, flowers, and humans, all part of nature, to create a beautiful world where we live in harmony.”
Like any of their earlier collections, Elysian Elements exemplifies the brand’s commitment to continuous innovation and excellence . “We ensure that each piece embodies fresh designs and cultural inspirations. Our focus on utilising premium materials and intricate craftsmanship remains consistent. However, each collection is unique and offers customers diverse options to complement their evolving tastes and preferences,” Manoj says.
Each piece in Elysian Elements has a refined charm, making it a perfect choice for elevating any space with luxury and understated elegance. Some of the standout pieces include the regal elephant rust terracotta, the elegant floral traditional accent bronze and humans in rust colours, expressing love and warmth. These pieces showcase intricate Indian craftsmanship and tradition.
Crafted with precision using premium polyresin material, these figurines carry an aura of authenticity. They can easily be used as centrepiece on your dining table or mantelpiece or be placed on shelves or side tables for a touch of elegance and effortlessly enhance the beauty and ambience of any room.
Price: Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,300.
Available online.
