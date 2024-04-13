5 tips to get your home summer ready

Sunshine symphony: While natural light is always welcome, sometimes too much of a good thing can become overwhelming. Large windows and balconies, while offering stunning views and ventilation, can also become heat traps during peak summer months. Consider installing low-emissivity (low-e) glass on your windows. This special coating acts like a shield, reflecting heat-generating rays while allowing natural light to filter through. This helps maintain a comfortable indoor temperature without relying solely on air conditioning.