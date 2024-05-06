The future of facades: Top four design trends for 2024

In the ever-evolving world of architecture, façade design has emerged as a significant area of focus. It's no longer just about creating an aesthetically pleasing exterior; today's façades play a crucial role in energy efficiency, sustainability, and connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. Parul Mittal of Greenlam Industries shares some trends to look out for this year.
A significant trend forecasted to dominate the architectural landscape is the use of ventilated facade systems. This new-age smart façade system is a key step towards creating energy-efficient and sustainable architecture. As we look towards the future, several key trends are set to redefine the industry norms and standards. Here are the top four façade design trends poised to make a substantial impact in 2024.
Minimalist façades
Minimalism, a trend that has held sway in interior design for years, is now extending its influence to building exteriors. This style is characterised by clean lines, uncomplicated forms, and a restrained colour palette, focusing on the inherent beauty of architectural elements rather than elaborate decorations or intricate patterns. A prime example of this trend can be seen in the Flemish Wall design with elegant brick tile patterns. From the earthy charm of traditional art and culture embodied in one design to the refined sophistication of another reflected in the variant, these minimalist façades beautifully encapsulate the essence of their respective eras.
Biophilic designs
Biophilic design is a unique approach that seamlessly integrates nature into the built environment, fostering a strong visual connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. This can be achieved using natural shapes, patterns, and materials, or by incorporating elements that mirror nature. One way this trend is being incorporated is by using biophilic décor that draws inspiration from natural textures and monolithic structures. These designs infuse modern exteriors with an earthy elegance. The result is a harmonious blend of nature and architecture that enhances aesthetic appeal while promoting a sense of tranquility and well-being.
High-tech façades
With the relentless advancement of technology, its application in façade design is also evolving. High-tech façades are increasingly featuring innovative materials and construction techniques, delivering enhanced functionality and energy efficiency. A prime example of this trend is the rising popularity of ventilated façades. These ‘smart façade’ systems offer sustainable and energy-efficient solutions that go beyond aesthetic appeal. They enhance indoor air quality and reduced energy consumption, making them an excellent choice for modern buildings. This fusion of technology and design not only elevates the architectural aesthetics but also contributes significantly to creating healthier and more sustainably built environments.
Sustainable façades
Taking another step towards eco-friendly beauty in architecture, sustainable facades are growing in popularity. There is a shift in focus towards using eco-friendly materials, creating energy-efficient designs, and adopting construction methods that have minimal environmental impact. The concept of sustainable facades represents a conscious effort to balance aesthetic appeal with environmental responsibility. By prioritising sustainability, architects can create beautiful buildings that not only look good but also contribute positively to the environment.
All in all, the architectural landscape is on the cusp of a transformative period. The upcoming trends in façade design are not merely about evolving aesthetics. They signify a shift towards more deliberate and thoughtful design, one that considers the complex relationship between buildings, their occupants, and the surrounding environment. These trends are set to redefine our cityscapes, transforming them into spaces that are aesthetically pleasing, functionally advanced, and deeply attuned to the natural world. As we move forward, it will continue to shape the industry, offering new possibilities for creativity and innovation in façade design.