This maiden collection of exquisite dinnerware and tableware is inspired by traditional Indian living

It embodies the essence of the brand, featuring 21 meticulously designed dinnerware inspired by Indian tradition. We speak to the designer to know more about this new drop.

Gunjan tells us that her inspiration is traditional Indian living and Ayurvedic principles, reflecting centuries-old wisdom and cultural practices. Rooted in Ayurveda, which guides not just healthcare but also everyday life, the designs intertwine with Indian lifestyle elements.

“Considering their benefits and implications, the designs reflect a deep understanding of how food, dairy, spices, and materials interact. Iconic everyday objects like the balti, lota, chakla belan, and kulhar serve as timeless inspirations, showcasing meticulous product design thinking in their form and functionality,” she says. At Ikkis, the focus is on crucial details such as the rim structure and object height. “The dinnerware designs at Ikkis encapsulate the richness of Indian traditions, offering functional pieces and a glimpse into the cultural heritage and philosophy deeply ingrained in everyday life,” shares Gunjan.