This maiden collection of exquisite dinnerware and tableware is inspired by traditional Indian living

It is often said that beautiful plates make food taste better. Well, that could be an exaggeration, but it will surely make everything you served look more special with little extra effort.
The maiden collection of exquisite dinnerware and tableware from Ikkis, founded by the visionary designer Gunjan Gupta, will elevate any table setting.
It embodies the essence of the brand, featuring 21 meticulously designed dinnerware inspired by Indian tradition. We speak to the designer to know more about this new drop.
Gunjan tells us that her inspiration is traditional Indian living and Ayurvedic principles, reflecting centuries-old wisdom and cultural practices. Rooted in Ayurveda, which guides not just healthcare but also everyday life, the designs intertwine with Indian lifestyle elements.
“Considering their benefits and implications, the designs reflect a deep understanding of how food, dairy, spices, and materials interact. Iconic everyday objects like the balti, lota, chakla belan, and kulhar serve as timeless inspirations, showcasing meticulous product design thinking in their form and functionality,” she says. At Ikkis, the focus is on crucial details such as the rim structure and object height. “The dinnerware designs at Ikkis encapsulate the richness of Indian traditions, offering functional pieces and a glimpse into the cultural heritage and philosophy deeply ingrained in everyday life,” shares Gunjan.
The products are manufactured primarily using copper and brass for their traditional significance and functional advantages. “To modernise their use, we use a lacquering technique that keeps the objects oxidation-free for extended periods, enhancing their interaction with food. The copper and brass pieces are coated with enamel and glass inside, allowing for the safe use of warm and cold foods without toxicity risks. Additionally, terracotta coating is applied to the copper range, making it suitable for alkaline and acidic food types,” explains Gunjan.
The dinnerware line include the Lota tiffin, featuring three perfectly sized bowls ideal for nuts, dips, or individual portions of Indian food. The Chai stem glass elevates the everyday chai glass by perching it on a brass stem. The Patiala balti is crafted from pure brass. Each product in the dinnerware line can elevate contemporary living.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com