Get hold of these straws for all your fancy summer drinks

Not just fancy summer drinks, but getting the right serving tumbler, straws and garnishes too matter when hosting house parties. Be it the classic cocktails or curated mocktails, paper straws are a big no-no, especially for those who like to enjoy their drinks slowly, since they get soggy and unusable too soon. Here is a list of reusable, washable drinking straws, which are not just sustainable but also quirky.
Make an impact while serving on your bar! A beautiful, reusable alternative to plastic straws, these Pink and White Ceramic Straws from Plate & Peonie, each hand-rolled, ceramic straw is decorated with signature Chefanie patterns and covered with clear glaze.
INR 4082 for a set of four straws. Available online.
The artsy glass straws in rose pink coloured glass from The Purple Pony, boasts little flowers to make your drinks look extra pretty. Available in rose pink and teal grey colours.
INR 1050 for a set of two straws. Available online.
As we keep looking for all things quirky, how can we miss out on drinking straws? Pallavi Chandra and Deeksha Saini’s Glass Forest’s glass straws will surely add child-like excitement as you beat the heat with your cold beverages! These handmade, borosilicate clear bent straws with miniature glass animals-ladybugs, flamingos, frogs and octopus are reusable and sustainable.
INR 1875 for a set of four. Available online.
Sunbird Straws is the World’s only premium drinking straw that is made from naturally dried coconut leaves. Available in regular, shakes/smoothies, cocktail and boba variants, unlike paper straws these will stay intact in any beverage for almost three hours.
INR 1.5+ per piece. Available online.
Nestasia’s colourful metal straws available in a variety of vibrant shades can be your go-to option if you are looking for something sturdier than glass straws. Do away with plastic straws and get on board the reusable train by getting a set of the stainless steel straws. The steel straws are not only reusable but are also quite lightweight and durable which makes them easier to carry around.
INR 195 per piece. Available online.